Ex-Fall River Mayor's Prison Date Pushed Back For Fifth Time

FALL RIVER, MA — Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia was scheduled to report to federal prison Monday in connection with his corruption case, but once again, his report date has been extended.

Correia, 30, was supposed to report to prison Monday, but that date has now been extended to March 4, with a "no later than noon" deadline to turn himself in, court filings show.



Despite prosecutors' objections, U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock granted the extension Friday, after Correia filed a motion asking for an indefinite delay until his appeal is ruled on.

Correia, who has already been granted four delays since November to report to prison, filed a motion asking for an indefinite delay until his appeal is ruled on last Wednesday.



Correia was granted his first delay in November to Dec. 3 when he told the court he needed to help at his family's "small business through the busy holiday season." A second delay was granted, moving his Dec. 3 date to Jan. 10, 2022, citing a COVID-19 surge making it unsafe for him to surrender.

In January, Judge Woodlock ruled that Correia would report to prison on January 28, 2022, instead of January 10 citing the continuing COVID-19 surge and Correia's pending appeal as the reasons for the extension.

The Bureau of Prisons stated that they "couldn't accommodate a self-surrender on the weekend," so Correia's report date was once again changed to February 14, 2022.

A jury originally found Correia guilty of 21 counts of wire fraud, filing false tax returns, and extortion in May 2021. He was acquitted on three other counts, including extortion, but a judge tossed out 10 counts based on technicalities in the law, a decision the judge said did not affect the length of his sentence.

The young mayor reluctantly stepped down from office in October 2019 after multiple investors accused him of defrauding them, pocketing nearly $230,000 from his start-up app SnoOwl, and taking bribes from marijuana companies while using the money to uphold his lavish lifestyle — spending most of it on cars and casinos.

Correia was sentenced to six years in prison following his May 2021 conviction but has insisted he's innocent since his 2018 arrest, blaming the accusations on his political opponents.

Correia was 23 when he was elected the youngest mayor ever of Fall River in 2015 and served from 2016 to 2020.

This article originally appeared on the Across Massachusetts Patch