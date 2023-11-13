Ex-Farmington High School coach faced charges for criminal sexual conduct in 2008

A former Farmington High School boys basketball junior varsity coach was charged last month with sexually assaulting two teenage boys — but it’s not the first time he has faced such accusations.

More than 15 years ago, Jerremy Thompkins was accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old he met while coaching summer league basketball for Henry Ford High School in Detroit, the Free Press has learned. The alleged assaults happened at Thompkins’ home in Detroit, where, according to court records, the teen testified the coach inappropriately touched him, once declaring it was “wedgie time,” before putting his hand down the teen’s pants.

Thompkins was charged in 2008, but a judge later dismissed the case. He was not convicted.

Now, prosecutors have again charged Thompkins, 43, alleging he sexually assaulted two teens, ages 15 and 16, in his Detroit home. He’s facing one count each of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and is due back in Detroit's 36th District Court on Monday.

When contacted, Thompkins' attorney, Richard Taylor, declined to comment on both the current case and the earlier accusations.

The man — then a teenager — who was at the center of that 2008 case, expressed disappointment at the new allegations against Thompkins during a recent interview with the Free Press.

“I just looked at the news,” the man said, “and shook my head.”

The Free Press generally does not identify victims of sexual assault and is not naming the complainant from the 2008 case.

The man, now married with a family of his own, said he feels sorry for the teens involved in the current case against Thompkins. And he wishes more could have been done in his case.

“Based off my situation,” he said of the new allegations against Thompkins, “I just felt like, all through the years, at some point this was going to come to the light.”

'Wedgie time'

The then-18-year-old testified in July 2008 that he was first assaulted by Thompkins in December 2007 when he was 17, according to a transcript of the bench trial in Wayne County Circuit Court. Thompkins was facing counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and accused of using force or coercion to commit the alleged assaults, according to court records.

The teen testified that he had attended a different school in Detroit at the time, but played in a summer basketball program through Henry Ford High School and Thompkins was an assistant coach.

One day in December 2007, the teen went to Thompkins’ house to do weight training and so the coach could give him feedback on his performance in a basketball game, the teen testified.

When he got there, the teen said, they started watching a basketball game. Then, about 45 minutes later and “out of the clear blue,” Thompkins said it was “wedgie time” and started wrestling with him, the teen testified.

“That’s when he began to put his hands in the front of my boxer shorts and touch my penis,” the teen testified.

The teen testified that he was “kind of, like, resisting because I really couldn’t understand for the life of me … what is the wedgie from the front.” He said he left the house and didn’t speak with the coach for weeks, ignoring voicemails from him.

The teen testified that, after the encounter, he started second guessing what had happened, wondering if maybe Thompkins was just playing around and took things too far. He said he never told anyone about what happened.

At the end of December, the teen finally took a phone call from Thompkins, who offered him money to chauffeur him around on New Year’s Eve but rescinded the offer after learning the teen wanted to bring his girlfriend along, the teen testified.

The teen said he went back to Thompkins’ house in January 2008 to get help with financial aid forms. Then, as they were sitting in Thompkins’ bedroom, they started watching TV and the coach asked the teen how much money he made at his job, the teen testified. He said Thompkins said, “when you want to make some real money, come holler at me” and the teen suggested cleaning the house or shoveling snow.

“He said, ‘No, nothing of that nature. ... When you find out what it is you might still talk to me or you might not,’” the teen testified.

He said a few minutes later, Thompkins began wrestling with him again out of the blue, but this time the teen said Thompkins grabbed him out of a chair and threw him on the bed. The teen testified that Thompkins again put his hand down his pants and that he resisted, got up and started to leave. The teen said that, as he was on his way out, Thompkins again brought up an opportunity for him to make extra money.

“He said, ‘From top to bottom, you know what I’m talking about,’ ” the teen testified.

The teen testified that Thompkins never explained what he meant, but he thought the implication was sexual relations in exchange for money.

The teen testified he later told his uncle about what happened, and, after that, his mother went with him to report the incidents to police.

In a recent interview with the Free Press, his mother, who does not want to be identified to protect her son’s privacy, said that she also reported the alleged incidents to the school her son was attending in Detroit. That school has since closed.

The Free Press asked the Detroit Public Schools Community District for any work or volunteer history it had for Thompkins and whether the district had been aware of the alleged incidents that led to the 2008 case. In an email, district spokeswoman Chrystal Wilson said: “Unfortunately, we do not have any access or insight into the information you are seeking,” adding that the current administration was appointed in 2017 and that a public records request was needed to obtain any potential records.

Case dismissed

Court records show that, in the 2008 case, Thompkins was accused of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in the alleged incidents and “using force or coercion to accomplish the sexual contact.”

During the hearing in July 2008, Judge Thomas Jackson granted a motion from Thompkins’ defense attorney for a directed verdict. According to the transcript, Jackson said the actions described were “probably a prelude to some ultimate goal to seek … some kind of sexual contact," but there was not sufficient evidence that there had been force or coercion, as then required by the state statute.

“Force or coercion means that the defendant either used physical force or did something to make the complainant reasonably afraid or present physical danger,” the judge said.

According to the transcript, Jackson said he didn't “doubt that those things were done in the way that he (the complainant) described them. But I do not in any way see anything that amounts even close to what might be referred to as force or coercion. Even though he said there might have been some wrestling, there is nothing to say that he was held down, forced down, or in some kind of way some kind of force was used in order to accomplish some kind of an act.”

So, the judge dismissed the case.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has declined to comment on the case. So did the attorney who represented Thompkins in the 2008 case, Larry Polk. And Jackson could not be reached when contacted by the Free Press.

As for the new case, Thompkins is scheduled to be back in court Monday. Prosecutors have alleged that Thompkins assaulted the two teens at his home in Detroit between August and October this year.

“We want to able to trust the people that we allow to coach, teach, and spend time with our children," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement last month. "Sometimes they are predators that betray and abuse that trust in unimaginable ways. The evidence in this case will show that this defendant’s alleged conduct violated his position of authority and harmed those he was supposed to guide and protect.”

Farmington Public Schools released a statement on Oct. 17 stating: "Last week, Farmington High School learned of an allegation of potential improper conduct between a non-(Farmington Public Schools) employee basketball coach and some players. We immediately terminated the coach and revoked his credentials to access our facilities."

The district said an internal investigation also found that three other coaches “had some knowledge of these interactions between the JV coach and student-athletes, and chose not to report them. As a result, they have been terminated as well.”

The man from the 2008 case said he feels like he did not receive justice.

His mother says, to this day, she doesn’t understand how any court could not hold Thompkins accountable for what he did to her son.

“He beat the case,” she said. “And now look what happened.”

Free Press staff writer Matthew Dolan contributed to this report.

