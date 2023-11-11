Ex-Fayetteville police chief Hawkins sends letter to city alleging hostile workplace

An attorney for former Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins has issued a letter to the city claiming among other allegations that Hawkins worked in a hostile environment during her time as chief and that she was discriminated against as a Black and Hispanic female.

In the Aug. 4 letter to City Manager Doug Hewett from Raleigh attorney Hairston Lane, Hawkins alleges she left the department after years of abuse by city leaders. The letter was first obtained and reported by WRAL on Friday afternoon.

Hawkins helmed the Police Department from 2017 to February 2023. Her last three years in the city were plagued by criticisms from the public for three fatal shootings in which someone was killed by law enforcement officers as well as the choices Hawkins made in having officers "stand down" during the social justice marches and rioting in the wake of Fayetteville-born George Floyd's death at the hands of Minnesota police officers in 2020.

In the letter — which seeks to reach an "amicable, pre-litigation resolution" — Hawkins alleges that during a video meeting that took place around the time of the civil unrest, Mayor Mitch Colvin "continuously screamed at the Chief regarding police operations and the safe deployment of personnel." The letter goes on the note that Hawkins' decisions during that time were found to be "a best practice subsequent to review by an outside consulting agency hired by the City to evaluate decisions made by the Chief."

'Sexist, racist, and offensive'

Other allegations in the letter include:

• That Councilman Johnny Dawkins made "racial epithets regarding COVID" and also screamed at Hawkins in front of the entire council because he didn't agree with her handling of the protests.

• While attending a 2022 Police Foundation Ball, Dawkins approached the then-chief and asked her about a rumor that she'd had an affair with a council member. "It was offensive and a direct example of the culture created by council members spread lies about her as a female and being in a relationship with another council member," the letter states.

• That in early 2022, during a strategic planning meeting with all of the council and other city employees, Councilman Mario Benevante "verbally attacked" Hawkins "regarding conversations and opinions about priorities for the city. Hawkins said Benayente did not treat anyone else in that manner and when he was asked what his objective was, he allegedly stated, "my objective is to take you down, I am going to get you," the letter said.

• That during an investigation and interview with Hawkins into the origins of a blog that was created "with lies about the Chief and the Mayor," the director of Human Resources, Jerry Clipp, "repeatedly asked the Chief sexist and racist questions which had nothing to do with the claims made in the blog." Hawkins repeatedly told Clipp the questioning was offensive, and the following day sent an email to Clipp and the deputy Human Resources director who was also in the interview reiterating her feelings. Upon completion of the investigation, which found that "no policy or criminal violation took place" in the creation of the blog, Hawkins learned that Colvin was never interviewed, noting it was "just another example of the discriminatory environment and evidence of how the Chief was treated as a Black/Hispanic female. Mayor Colvin should have been interviewed and was not."

"As a result of the discriminatory obfuscations of the Mayor, the City Manager hired an investigative team to conduct an additional investigation into the anonymous blog. They confirmed that the blog was filled with lies. The consultants also noted that when they reviewed the interview that HR had with the Chief, they noted major issues on how the HR Director needed training on EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission), interview techniques and active listening skills," the letter said.

Hawkins' tenure was not without litigation

Attorney Lane noted that he represented Hawkins in a lawsuit filed by Lt. Michael Petti against Hawkins and the city alleging that they violated his constitutional right and his right to due process when he was demoted in 2019. He also alleges that Hawkins did not follow department or city policy and that she "acted in an arbitrary and capricious manner." Lane said the Petti case ended in summary judgment against the officer. Lane also noted that he represented the then-police chief in a closed-door ethics hearing in February 2022 in which the panel found no wrongdoing on Hawkins' part. Attempts by The Fayetteville Observer to get the records from hearings were repeatedly denied by the city.

More: Pitts: Several Fayetteville City Council candidates say the police chief is the problem

Lane said that because of his prior representation of Hawkins, he would likely have a conflict in handling any legal actions against the city on Hawkins' behalf, "But I am of the opinion that in the event the City is desirous of an amicable negotiation of her grievances - that I am best positioned to do·so without litigation."

In closing, Lane said that the examples provided in the letter were just a sample of what Hawkins had to endure during her tenure. He went on to say that Hawkins claims the harassment has continued and that she believes a council member contacted a prospective employer to recommend she not be hired. In June, Hawkins was among four finalists up for a chief of police position in Fort Myers, Florida. She did not get the job. In July, Cobb County, Georgia, Sheriff's Craig Owens announced Hawkins was appointed assistant chief deputy. "She is in the process of further investigation into that issue," the letter said.

"Therefore, it is the Chief's desire to reach an amicable, pre-litigation resolution of this matter. As of now, there has been no communication other than this letter with anyone, and there has not been any filings with the EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) and/or other federal agencies.

Responses to the allegations

When reached Friday afternoon, Dawkins said only "I cannot confirm or deny the letter from Chief Hawkins."

Benavente, who is serving his first term on the Fayetteville City Council, was apologetic but said via text message he was advised to not comment.

"As much as I'd like (to, the) City attorney is very strongly telling me I can't speak (right now)," he said.

Colvin said he was unable to comment.

"The City of Fayetteville is a community that embraces equity and inclusion. Former Chief of Police Gina Hawkins retired in 2023, after serving five years with the City in this role. (State statute) mandates that personnel files of employees, former employees, or applicants for employment maintained by the City not be disclosed unless otherwise permitted by applicable law. While the City desires to comment on this matter and make more information available to the public, we are prohibited from doing so at this time."

Attorney Lane did not respond to an email Friday afternoon.

F.T. Norton can be reached at fnorton@fayobserver.com

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Ex-Police Chief Gina Hawkins sends letter, claims workplace was hostile