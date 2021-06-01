Ex-FBI agent accused of conning woman out of $800K, telling her she was on 'secret probation'

Elisha Fieldstadt
·2 min read

A retired FBI agent is accused of conning a Texas woman out of more than $800,000 by convincing her she was under “secret probation” for drug crimes, federal prosecutors said.

William Roy Stone Jr., 62, was indicted last week on seven counts of wire fraud and one count each of wire fraud conspiracy, false impersonation of a federal officer, engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from unlawful activity and false statements to law enforcement, according to a release from Prerak Shah, the acting U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas.

If convicted, Stone faces a sentence of up to 178 years in federal prison.

He made his initial appearance in court on Friday, Shah said in the release.

Stone is accused of telling a Granbury woman, identified in court documents at C.T., that she was under "secret probation" for drug crimes in Austin, Texas, according to the indictment.

Stone told C.T. that he had been assigned to her as a mentor and supervisor, and that she had to report her activities and assets to him, prosecutors said. She had recently inherited money from a grandmother.

He told her that she had to pay expenses related to supervise her, including for travel, a house and vehicles, according to the indictment. He also convinced her to pay money he claimed was "restitution" for a wronged company, which he deposited into his own bank account, prosecutors said.

He repeatedly threatened her with prison time, and said she would lose her children if she did not comply with his demands, according to authorities.

Stone told C.T. that she was not to share her probation status with anyone, the indictment said.

He told her he could monitor her cellphone communications, placed "spoof" calls to C.T. while pretending to be a judge monitoring her case and had someone else place fake calls claiming to be from the Drug Enforcement Administration, the indictment said.

At one point, Stone even proposed to marry C.T., saying he would ask the judge to drop her probation.

C.T., over the course of several years, paid Stone more than $800,000, prosecutors said.

Stone pleaded not guilty on Friday, according to court documents.

Gregg Gallian, whose firm is representing Stone, said in a statement that he is not commenting on the case specifically.

"However, I can say that Mr. Stone will clear his name in the courtroom and, in doing so, will bring the actual facts of this case to light," Gallian said. "There is much more to this story.”

Recommended Stories

  • Fears that far-right 'Belgian Rambo' drew up hit list before going on the run - and he's still missing

    A heavily armed extremist Belgian soldier who has been on the run for weeks is feared to have drawn up a hit list of 10 targets, including a leading coronavirus expert and the country’s defence minister, and emptied his bank account before disappearing. Corporal Jurgen Conings, who is on Belgium’s right-wing terror watch list and has been nicknamed the "Belgian Rambo" by media, has avoided capture by police and special forces for the past two weeks despite a national manhunt. Investigators increased security for 10 people after reading letters left by Mr Conings for his partner before he disappeared, prompting fears that he drew up a hit list. In the letters, he said he no longer wanted to live in a society ruled by “politicians and virologists” and wanted to join the "resistance". Marc Van Ranst, one of Belgium’s most famous Covid experts, was taken to a police safehouse a fortnight ago after Mr Conings took an arsenal of heavy weapons, including four anti-tank rocket launchers, from a barracks. A lawyer involved in his divorce and his ex-wife are also both under police protection, the Het Laatste Nieuws newspaper reported. Other people who have been given extra security include senior figures in the Belgian military, which disciplined Mr Conings for his political views last year, and Ludivine Dedonder, Belgium’s defence minister. Belgian prosecutors refused to confirm the measures. Mosques and asylum centres in the province of Limburg, in Flanders, are also under guard. The 46-year-old reportedly withdrew € 3,000 - everything in his account - before abandoning his car on May 18 at a national park in Limburg, which is close to the Dutch border.

  • Officer who tackled Boston Marathon bomber retires

    A suburban Boston police officer who became a national hero in 2013 when he tackled one of the Boston Marathon bombers retired from the only job he says he ever wanted. Watertown police Sgt. Jeffrey Pugliese retired on Monday after more than 41 years on the force. Pugliese, an Army veteran and the son of a police detective, said he had wanted to join the profession since he was a teenager.

  • Comedian apologizes after teeing off in Yellowstone, prompting Parks Service investigation

    “I, uh, just never realized the magnitude of hitting, uh, a golf ball in any of our national parks,” he said in a post.

  • A colonel fired by Trump offered to prosecute Michael Flynn by court-martial for calling for a military coup in the US

    Michael Flynn had called for a Myanmar-style military coup in the US to reinstall Donald Trump as president.

  • Nike just restocked the shirt Serena Williams' husband wore during her first-round French Open win Monday night

    Build a collection of shirts in support of the greatest athlete of all time.

  • 2 Lexington high schoolers killed in a Central Kentucky crash on Memorial Day

    Two Lexington high school students died and two other people were hospitalized when two vehicles collided in a Memorial Day crash in Central Kentucky, according to law enforcement.

  • Bill Cosby denied parole after he refuses sex offender treatment program

    Bill Cosby, who is currently serving three to 10 years in state prison after being convicted of sexual assault in 2018, has been denied parole.

  • Biden announces a new plan to narrow the racial wealth gap including $100 billion more in federal contracts to small businesses and rules to end housing discrimination

    Biden's plan, announced on the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre, aims to provide extra federal contacts to disadvantaged businesses.

  • Nick Viall and Girlfriend Natalie Joy Pose in Dark Jeans as the Bachelor Alum Says His Are 'Tighter'

    The Bachelor alum told his Instagram followers that Natalie Joy is the stylist mind behind his latest fashion-forward looks

  • Republicans fear Trump will lead to a ‘lost generation’ of talent

    The 45th president has brought new voices and voters to the party, but he’s driven them out too. Insiders fear the repercussions.

  • Neighbors Fear Bear-Themed Compound Will Be Next Ruby Ridge

    Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast / Photos via Getty/YoutubeAn alt-right comedian’s plans for a remote patch of land in Idaho have terrified his neighbors, who fear it could become a hostile compound or mark the start of a new Ruby Ridge-style standoff.Comedian Owen Benjamin once had a moderately successful Hollywood career, landing roles in movies and TV shows and briefly becoming engaged to actress Christina Ricci. After moving to the right, he appeared on podcasts hosted by Joe Rogan, Steven Crowder, and Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire.As his following among conservatives grew, however, Benjamin became increasingly racist and antisemitic. He repeatedly used the n-word at a February 2018 comedy show, and embraced conspiracy theories about the Holocaust, claiming that Adolf Hitler was only trying to “clean [Germany] of the parasites.” Benjamin’s broadcasts to his fans grew more erratic, seeing the one-time comedian embrace flat-Earth theory and recommend drinking turpentine as a medicinal cure.But being on the internet’s fringes can be lonely, so Benjamin decided to build a place where his remaining, bear-themed following—who call themselves “Unbearables”—could meet in person.Exactly what Benjamin’s intentions for the property in Sandpoint, Idaho, are has become a hot topic in Idaho’s Boundary County. Dubbed “Ursa Rio” by Benjamin, after the Moyie River that abuts the property, the land marks the culmination of Benjamin’s year-long plan to establish a gathering place for his fans.As Benjamin and his supporters set up basic sanitation and housing on the property, Benjamin’s neighbors are getting nervous, urging local officials to step in and issue a cease-and-desist order blocking construction.“You are the only people who can prevent this reenactment of Ruby Ridge,” a flyer distributed at a hearing last week urging county commissioners to block construction on Benjamin’s property reads.For Benjamin’s opponents, the prospect of a far-right encampment in Idaho recalls the state’s history with other extremists. The Aryan Nations once ran a compound in the state. In 1992, three people were killed in the Ruby Ridge standoff between federal agents and white separatist Randy Weaver.Ammon Bundy Violates Ban by Delivering Signs to Idaho Capitol ProtestThe controversy over Benjamin’s property was first reported by the Kootenai Valley Times and the Bonners Ferry Herald. In an April 14 letter obtained by the Kootenai Valley Times, the man who sold the land to Benjamin warned a county planner that the situation could have an “unpleasant outcome,” saying he had read a Twitter post after the sale about the possibility that Benjamin’s fans would flock to the remote area.“I’m telling you this because I was recently made aware of an unsettling situation with potential unpleasant outcome and want to do everything I can to prevent it,” the land’s previous owner wrote.Benjamin has pitched Ursa Rio as an “Unbearable” haven. His supporters refer to Benjamin as “Big Bear” and often take bear-related aliases of their own, adopting bear handles based on their personalities or what they can contribute to Benjamin’s cause in a style reminiscent of the Care Bears.The roots of the clash over Ursa Rio began last year, when Benjamin began raising funds for “Beartaria,” a then-unspecified place he imagined as a location where Benjamin and his “bears” could lead the simple rural lifestyle Benjamin has advocated for after detonating his entertainment career. Benjamin, who said he wasn’t allowed to have “internet friends” at his actual home, said Beartaria would be a place where he could meet his “internet friends,” with 10 percent of the land set aside for camping as a “refuge.”“I’m not allowed to have internet friends over at my house,” Benjamin said in one video. “But if we get land and yurts—internet friends.”In exchange for a $400 donation, Benjamin said in a June 2020 video, his “Bears” would be entitled to a “two-weeks vacation” on the land. After fundraising to buy a much-larger, better-equipped property for “Beartaria,” fell short, however, Benjamin backed away from his camping offer, pitching “Beartaria” as more of a concept than an actual place and calling himself “an idiot” for offering to exchange the $400 donations for camping rights.“Don’t plan your life around Beartaria at all,” Benjamin cautioned his fans.In an email to The Daily Beast, Benjamin now says many of his donors will never come to the Idaho property, describing it as a place for families “to take their kids fishing and sleep under the stars.”“It is a private residence not commercial and we have no obligation to donors as was indicated on the website,” Benjamin wrote.A group of nine of Benjamin’s neighbors have grown concerned about the prospect of Benjamin’s fans trekking out to the property, which they say is zoned for agricultural or forest uses.In an email to county officials, one neighbor pointed out that the property isn’t serviced by utilities, raising the threat that inexperienced campers could start forest fires in their attempts to have campfires. The property is connected to a narrow, crude road, according to the neighbors, whose meager maintenance amounts to residents adding rocks to it every year.Benjamin’s neighbors have also become alarmed over the possibility of organized military training at the property.“This poses a clear and present danger,” a Vietnam War veteran who lives near Benjamin told the Kootenai Valley Times. “This is a commercial enterprise offering training in weapons and tactics and not a use allowed in this zone. There is no conceivable reason to allow this use. If we wait too long, it will be too late.”Benjamin told The Daily Beast no guns have been fired on the property since he purchased it. But his attempts to downplay the possibility of guns at Ursa Rio have been undermined by his habit of describing grandiose plans for the land in hours-long livestreams several times a week, with the most incendiary statements archived and analyzed by his online detractors.For example, Benjamin has often referenced having a paramilitary force at his property, saying he is “friends with, basically, a paramilitary group” in Idaho.“If you try to squat on my land when I offer you campgrounds, I have my own paramilitary squad,” Benjamin said in one video, warning off “Bears” who might try to live on the land permanently.“I’d have my own private paramilitary force, which is always a good thing,” Benjamin said in another video.Benjamin insists he was just joking about the paramilitary.“I do not have a paramilitary squad,” Benjamin told The Daily Beast in an email. “I was making a joke as a comedian. Unless you consider my goats and chickens a military.”In his videos, Benjamin has also discussed the prospect of guns at “Beartaria.”“Shooting range?” Benjamin said in one video, describing his plans for a bear-themed community in Idaho. “Yes! Will there be a gun range? Yes!”By his own accounts, Benjamin does not come off as an ideal neighbor. In several videos, he relates stories where he berates store employees or fellow customers who asked him to wear a face mask. In one incident, according to Benjamin, he called an elderly man in a post office who asked him to wear a mask a “crusty old hunchback” and accused him of being a pervert, saying that masks are only used by criminals or perverts.After a reporter in the area covered the controversy over Benjamin’s property, the comedian baselessly accused the reporter during a livestream of being a pedophile and mocked him for using a wheelchair.The Boundary County commissioners didn’t respond to a request for comment. Commissioners are talking with other local officials about how to respond to Benjamin’s construction, according to the Kootenai Valley Times.Benjamin purchased the property through real estate broker Todd Savage, who describes himself as a “strategic relocation consultant” assisting conservative city-dwellers relocating to rural areas like the plot Benjamin purchased. In a video on the website for his company, Black Rifle Real Estate, Savage’s business is described as helping people move to places where “where we support our nation and its allies in the fight against radical terrorism, and where the residents proudly support Blue Lives Matter.”Savage told The Daily Beast that he’s seen an uptick in business as conservative urbanites try to move to rural areas. But Savage won’t work with just any buyer—his website warns that “snowflakes” and “Marxists” need not apply.“We only work with people who are libertarian-right, end of story,” Savage told The Daily Beast. “Because we want people who will have the same belief system around us, and that’s OK.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Asian woman, 55, knocked out in unprovoked attack in NYC's Chinatown, police say

    Alexander Wright, 48, of Manhattan, was charged with one count of assault as a hate crime, assault and criminal possession of a controlled substance in connection with the incident.

  • N.Korea's ruling party sets up new post under leader Kim -Yonhap

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea's ruling party has amended its rules to create a de facto second-in-command under leader Kim Jong Un as he looks to revamp domestic politics, South Korea's Yonhap news agency said on Tuesday. Citing an unidentified source familiar with North Korea, the agency said the holder of the new post of "first secretary" would chair meetings on behalf of Kim Jong Un. Kim cemented his power at a congress of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in January, when he was elected its general secretary, taking a title last held by his late father, Kim Jong Il.

  • High school sports documentary shows importance of transgender inclusion

    A groundbreaking new documentary shows the humanity of transgender high school athletes fighting for the right to participate in sports.

  • Israel will risk tensions with Biden to block Iran, Netanyahu says

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday at a ceremony for the new director of Israel's Mossad spy agency that Israel must prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon even at the cost of tensions with the Biden administration.Why it matters: The U.S. is holding indirect talks with Iran on a mutual return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal. Netanyahu, who may be in his final days as prime minister, is a fierce critic of the deal and contends a U.S. return would take the pressure off the Iranian regime.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBetween the lines: Netanyahu has amped up his rhetoric on Iran in recent days, since a ceasefire was reached with Hamas and his rivals moved toward an alternative government that could oust him within a week.What he's saying: “An Iranian nuclear bomb is a threat for the continuation of the Zionist project and we must fight it relentlessly. If we have to choose between friction with our great friend the U.S. and the elimination of this existential threat, the elimination of the threat will come first," Netanyahu said.He stressed that he told President Biden Israel would continue its efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining the bomb with or without a nuclear deal. “Containment is not an option," Netanyahu said.The other side: Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz attacked Netanyahu for his remarks and claimed he was damaging Israel’s relations with the Biden administration.“The Biden administration is a true friend of Israel and Israel will have no better partner than the U.S. and if there are differences they will be solved in direct talks in closed rooms and not through defiant rhetoric that could harm Israel’s security," Gantz said.What’s next: Gantz is planning to visit Washington later this week and will meet Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Thursday, Israeli officials say.The talks are expected to focus on emergency U.S. military aid to replenish Israel's Iron Dome aerial defense system and supply the Israeli Air Force with new munitions. Several Democratic senators and members of Congress have raised concerns about additional arms sales to Israel after the fighting in Gaza.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • John Krasinski responds to Amy Schumer's joke that he and Emily Blunt have a 'pretend marriage'

    The "Office" actor and the "Devil Wears Prada" star have been married since 2010 and share two daughters: Hazel, 7, and Violet, 4.

  • Human remains found after plane crashes into Tennessee lake; all on board, including diet guru Gwen Lara, presumed dead

    Diet guru Gwen Lara and her husband were among 7 people aboard a plane that crashed into a lake; authorities said there appeared to be no survivors.

  • Ex-general says Michael Flynn is getting ‘crazier and crazier’ after endorsing military coup in US

    ‘Unfortunately, he has, in my view, gone off the deep end’

  • Nikki Haley accused of hypocrisy for posting beachside pic after Memorial Day attack on Kamala Harris

    Whole controversy ignores any actual issues facing veterans

  • Police investigate ‘playing with pistol’ claim as Tory peer’s daughter-in-law held in Belize after death of officer

    Jasmine Hartin held since Friday over death of policeman