Ex-FBI agent feds say urged Jan. 6 rioters to kill police worked terrorism task force

NEW YORK — An ex-FBI official who allegedly urged rioters to "kill" officers during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was previously the supervisory special agent in charge of Homegrown Violent Extremism for the FBI New York Field Office's Joint Terrorism Task Force, a senior law enforcement official told NBC News.

Jared Wise was arrested in Oregon this week, charged with four misdemeanor counts. After entering the Capitol building and exiting through a broken window, a FBI affidavit alleges, Wise yelled at officers outside the Capitol.

"You’re disgusting. You are the Nazi. You are the Gestapo. You can’t see it," the former FBI official yelled, according to the bureau. "Shame on you! Shame on you! Shame on you!”

Jared Wise. (U.S. District Court Washington)

As officers were knocked down in front of him, Wise turned toward the violence and started yelling again, according to the FBI.

“Yeah, f--- them! Yeah, kill ‘em!” Wise said, according to the FBI. “Kill ‘em! Kill ‘em! Kill ‘em!”

Wise, according to a senior law enforcement official, served in the homegrown violent extremism role from 2014 to 2017.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Wise's former position. His lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Several current and former law enforcement officials, along with active members of the military and military veterans, have been arrested in connection with the attack on the U.S. Capitol. In an email sent to a top FBI official after the attack and obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, someone familiar with the bureau's operations warned that many within the bureau were “sympathetic” to the mob.

One military veteran, Jose Padilla, was convicted on ten counts on Wednesday. Padilla repeatedly attacked officers on Jan. 6 and then bragged about his actions on "TheDonald," a pro-Trump forum.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com