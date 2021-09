The Daily Beast

via Facebook/Lake City Fire DepartmentA beloved fire chief in Florida has died after a weeks-long battle against COVID-19, sending shockwaves through the community and devastating a fire department that has been ravaged by the virus.Lake City Fire Department Chief Randy Burnham, a member of the department for more than 30 years, had been on a ventilator after he got sick with the virus in August, around the same time that almost half of the 24-person department contracted COVID-19.His death on S