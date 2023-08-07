Ex-FBI counterintelligence chief in talks to plead guilty over work he did for Russian oligarch

The former head of counterintelligence at the FBI’s New York office is in talks to plead guilty to charges relating to work he allegedly did for a sanctioned Russian oligarch after leaving the government, according to a court order.

Charles McGonigal was indicated earlier this year on charges, including violating US sanctions, conspiracy, and money laundering for working in 2021 with Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who was sanctioned for interfering in the 2016 US presidential election. The same day McGonigal was charged in a separate case in Washington for concealing $225,000 he allegedly received from a former Albanian intelligence employee.

Judge Jennifer Reardon, who is overseeing the New York case, issued an order Monday indicating she had been informed that he “may wish to enter a change of plea.” The judge set a plea proceeding for next week.

Regarding the Albania case, last week at a court hearing in Washington, McGonigal’s attorney Seth DuCharme told the judge overseeing that case that there was a “decent chance the case is going to be resolved” without having to go to trial and that they should know for certain just after Labor Day.

McGonigal, who is one of the highest-ranking former FBI officials to be charged with a crime, has pleaded not guilty to both indictments.

No further details were included in the brief court order setting the plea proceeding. It could be rescheduled if a plea change doesn’t happen.

DuCharme could not immediately be reached for comment.

