Ex-FBI informant charged with lying about Biden and his son, special counsel says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. special counsel leading a criminal probe into Joe Biden's son said on Thursday that a former FBI informant had been charged with lying about the president and Hunter Biden's involvement in business dealings with Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings.

In a statement, Special Counsel David Weiss said a federal grand jury had indicted Alexander Smirnov, 43, on charges of making a "false statement" and "creating a false and fictitious record" in relation to an FBI probe.

Smirnov was arrested on Wednesday at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, after his arrival in the U.S. from overseas, Weiss said.

