Ex-FBI lawyer to plead guilty to falsifying CIA email in Trump-Russia investigation, reports say

A former FBI lawyer is expected to plead guilty to falsifying a document central to an investigation into Russian interference in 2016 elections.

Kevin Clinesmith, who was assigned to the FBI probe, is set to plead guilty to altering an email from the CIA ton which investigators relied for wiretap permissions on Carter Paige, Donald Trump's former campaign adviser, the New York Times reports.

The plea follows US Attorney John Durham's investigation into the previous inquiry, dismissed by US Attorney General William Barr and Donald Trump, now seeking political retribution.

More follows…