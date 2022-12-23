Ex-Federal Prosecutor Predicts 'We're Finally At Tick Tock' For Trump In 2023

A former federal prosecutor says it’s getting to be crunch time for former President Donald Trump as he heads into a new year under multiple intensifying investigations.

“I understand how so many people are impatient with the criminal justice system, which seems to move very slowly,” former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance said Thursday on MSNBC. “But I think we’re finally at tick tock for Donald Trump.”

“The Georgia district attorney is wrapping up her proceedings. The Mar-a-Lago documents situation ― where Trump took classified materials with him ― is extremely serious, and it’s the simplest kind of case to make. It’s not complicated like Jan. 6. So that, too, is I think a pressing consideration for the former president.”

A special grand jury investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia has reportedly started winding down its work and begun preparing its final report, indicating that prosecutors may soon decide whether to pursue criminal charges.

Meanwhile, federal prosecutors are continuing to examine Trump’s potential mishandling of highly classified materials after he left office, with investigators questioning multiple Trump associates about the documents.

And the House select committee that has been investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol voted Monday to refer four criminal charges against Trump to the Justice Department: obstructing an official proceeding, conspiring to defraud the United States, conspiring to make false statements, and inciting an insurrection against the United States. On Thursday night, the panel released its final 845-page report on its findings.

“The remarkable thing about Trump’s situation is that new information continues to come to light increasingly,” Vance said. “For instance, we learned this week about potential tax issues. And we know that the prosecutions in New York that involve his company could also ultimately lead to some sort of personal tax liability.”

“So, lots of reasons for him to be concerned heading into 2023,” she added.

