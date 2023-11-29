Ex-Federal Prosecutor Thinks Trump’s Lawyers Doomed Him With Latest ‘Dumb’ Move

A former federal prosecutor argued on Tuesday that Donald Trump’s lawyers are making the wrong move by calling the former president to take the stand as their last witness in his civil fraud trial in New York.

Trump’s attorneys on Monday said they would on Dec. 11 call Trump to testify for the final time in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ $250 million lawsuit accusing him and his company of systematically overvaluing their assets for years for financial gain.

It is “well, dumb,” Elizabeth de la Vega wrote on X, the Elon Musk-owned platform formerly known as Twitter, of the decision by Trump’s legal team.

“What happens after a witness testifies on direct is, of course, cross-ex,” she explained.

“Any benefit” that Trump’s team “think his direct testimony provides will be destroyed by the time” the New York attorney general office’s attorneys “finish with him,” she added.

Trump attys' choice to make Trump the last witness in the NY trial is...well, dumb. What happens after a witness testifies on direct is, of course, cross-ex. Any benefit Trump's attys think his direct testimony provides will be destroyed by the time AG attys finish with him. — Elizabeth de la Vega (@Delavegalaw) November 28, 2023

Conservative attorney and Trump critic George Conway led the commenters who lightheartedly suggested de la Vega keep quiet on the Trump team move:

Betsy. 🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 28, 2023

Didn’t you mean to say it’s absolutely brilliant, and clearly the AG doesn’t know what she’s up against with Alina Habba setting the snare — Bill Grueskin (@BGrueskin) November 29, 2023

Psst… Don’t rock the boat 🤫 — Dr.Strange (@COliver7777) November 28, 2023

