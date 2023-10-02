Ex-felon dead after multi-state crime spree, pursuit that ended on Nevada golf course

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A multi-state crime spree and pursuit resulted in a deadly ending on a Nevada golf course, according to the Mesquite Police Department.

On Saturday, the St. George Police Department notified Mesquite dispatch that a suspect had committed an armed robbery and that their officers were pursuing him southbound on the I-15 in a black sedan.

It had become apparent that the suspect was heading toward Nevada, so the SGPD requested assistance from the MPD in the pursuit.

During the pursuit, officers learned that the suspect had fired several rounds into a vehicle during a previous accident in Las Vegas on Friday and he was still armed.

As the suspect crossed into Nevada, he swerved the sedan toward officers who were trying to deploy spike strips. Officers were able to deploy the spike strips on the sedan near mile marker 121.

As officers from SGPD and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office attempted to immobilize the sedan, he drove off the side of the I-15 and into a casino parking lot, MPD said.

He then carjacked a white SUV at gunpoint from an elderly couple. Officers from MPD were able to locate the suspect in the new vehicle and followed him onto a nearby golf course, where the SUV became stuck.

The suspect then got out of the SUV and fled while still holding the handgun, MPD said.

Utah air units were able to locate the suspect in a “thick brush.” As officers positioned themselves around the suspect they heard a gunshot.

The suspect was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to MPD.

MPD said the suspect had previously committed several “serious and violent crimes” in Mesquite, Las Vegas, and St. George throughout the week including purse-snatching, firing a gun into a vehicle, vehicle theft, and armed robbery.

Had the suspect survived, he would have faced charges in Mesquite for felony evading, felony grand larceny of a vehicle, felony robbery with a deadly weapon, felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony assault on an officer, and multiple counts of theft.

He also would have faced felony charges in Las Vegas and St. George, according to MPD.

