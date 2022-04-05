Ex-fighter gets lighter jail term; victim calls him a 'predator'

Apr. 5—Because of a plea bargain he entered after the state Supreme Court reversed his first conviction for sexually assaulting a girl in Manchester for years, a former professional mixed martial arts fighter got a far lighter sentence Monday than he received for the same crimes in 2016.

But before receiving the 9-year prison term, ex-fighter Manuel Y. Torres, 43, who once lived on Madison Street in Manchester, had to listen to the victim's most recent statement about how the crimes affected her.

"It took so many years for me to heal," the young woman wrote in the statement, read in Hartford Superior Court by prosecutor Emily Trudeau as the victim looked on from the spectators gallery with a handful of family members and friends. She added that the healing process will never end.

"Predators like you should not be given a second chance," the victim told Torres.

A jury convicted Torres in 2016 of numerous counts of sexual assault and risk of injury to a child — including three counts of first-degree sexual assault — based on her accusations that he molested her from the time she was 8 or 9 until she was 15. Judge James M. Bentivegna subsequently sentenced Torres to 30 years in prison.

The state Supreme Court reversed the conviction in late 2020 on grounds that Bentivegna erred by preventing the jury from hearing about two text messages that might have bolstered a defense claim that the girl was angry at Torres for not buying her a car.

Defense lawyer Trent LaLima stressed during Monday's hearing that the Supreme Court decision was unanimous. The prosecutor replied that the jury verdict finding Torres guilty also was unanimous.

Torres spent almost five years behind bars from the day of the jury verdict in June 2016, when Bentivegna raised his bond to $700,000, until he was released on April 23, 2021, on $299,000 bond set after the Supreme Court decision. That time will be credited against his sentence but leaves him with more than two years still to serve before he will be eligible for parole.

The requirement that Torres serve more prison time is a clear indication that the victim was willing to testify at a second trial, which could have resulted in a conviction and another long prison sentence or an acquittal.

"I am proud of myself for never giving up," she wrote. She described herself as "never a victim, forever a fighter."

When his turn to speak came, Torres said, "I respect the court, and I respect the actions that have to be taken. I just wish this would have went in a different direction. I just hope everybody can move forward and better themselves."

"Or you could just apologize for what you did to her," said a woman sitting with the victim in the spectators gallery, speaking out of turn.

Torres entered his plea bargain under the Alford doctrine, meaning that he didn't admit guilt but acknowledged that the prosecution had enough evidence for a conviction at trial.

Under the sentence imposed Monday by Judge Kevin C. Doyle, Torres will be on probation for 20 years after he is released from prison, facing up to 11 more years behind bars if he violates release conditions.

"Clearly this complainant has suffered one of the greatest betrayals," the judge said. He expressed hope that the sentence will bring her "at least finality."

