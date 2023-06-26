Ex-Florida college student who hit cop with skateboard during Capitol riot gets 3 years in prison; father also sentenced

ORLANDO, Fla. — A former Full Sail University student who struck a police officer with a skateboard while participating in the U.S. Capitol riot was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison last week.

Grady Douglas Owens, 22, of Blanco, Texas, was arrested in April 2021 in Winter Park, where he was attending college. His father, 50-year-old Jason Douglas Owens, was also sentenced Friday for his role in the attempted insurrection.

Authorities say Jason and Grady Owens had illegally entered the west lawn area of the Capitol when they encountered a group of officers with the Metropolitan Police Department. As the officers tried to get through the crowd of rioters, Jason Owens allegedly struck one on the side of his body with a skateboard he was carrying.

The older Owens also shoved an officer in the face, causing a struggle between the officers and rioters, authorities said.

The father and son later joined a group that unsuccessfully tried to force its way through the East Rotunda doors, during which Jason Owens is accused of grabbing a baton from a Capitol Police officer, leading to another skirmish.

Authorities said Grady Owens videotaped himself egging on his fellow rioters and taunting authorities: “Hold these traitors accountable.” “We will not concede.” “You can’t stop us.” “Tear gas ain’t [expletive], folks.”

Grady Owens in November pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers and disorderly conduct. On Friday, he was sentenced to 37 months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release.

His father was sentenced to two years in prison and three years of supervised release.

More than 1,000 people have been arrested in connection with the Capitol riot, ranging from those without a prior record of extremist activity to the leaders of several hate and anti-government groups, like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.

The riot began after a speech by then-President Donald Trump, who repeated lies that the election had been stolen from him through fraud. Rioters then stormed the Capitol and sought to prevent the counting of Electoral College votes, to halt the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

