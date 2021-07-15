Ex-Florida deputy gets 12 years for planting drugs

·2 min read

MARIANNA, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida sheriff's deputy received a 12-year prison sentence for planting drugs inside drivers' cars during traffic stops and then arresting them.

Former Jackson County deputy Zachary Wester, 28, did not speak at Tuesday's hearing. He was convicted in May on 19 of 67 counts, including racketeering, official misconduct, fabricating evidence, perjury, false imprisonment and possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

Internal affairs investigators found the drugs hidden inside Wester’s patrol car in the summer of 2018, shortly before he was suspended. Prosecutors say it was ready-to-plant evidence that Wester used during his traffic stops. Body camera video also showed Wester holding what appeared to be baggies filled with drugs surreptitiously before searching cars after stopping them.

Prosecutors had to drop charges in nearly 120 cases involving Wester that occurred between 2016 and 2018 because of the accusations that he planted evidence.

Prosecutor Tom Williams had asked Circuit Judge James Goodman to sentence Wester to 15 years, saying he committed “an egregious breach of the public’s trust."

“People voluntarily grant their government awesome powers they deem necessary for public safety and protection,” he said. “With that great power comes great responsibility. The defendant made choices to violate that trust and committed crimes against those people he was sworn to protect.”

Teresa Odom, one of Wester's victims, told the judge the deputy had ruined her reputation and deprived her of time with her grandchild. Wester had stopped her for a defective brake light in 2018 and asked for permission to search her truck. She agreed. He claimed he found a baggie of methamphetamine in her purse — but body camera video showed him palming a bag before beginning his search.

Odom, who vehemently denied the drugs were hers when confronted by Wester, later pleaded no contest and received four years probation. That conviction has been thrown out.

“You robbed me of my credibility and being a mother and grandmother over the last two and a half years,” she said. “I wish you no ill will. But you’ll never know what you did to me until you have children of your own.”

Wester's wife Rebecca and others begged Judge Goodman for leniency, saying he is a good, churchgoing man who volunteers in his community. More than 50 people sent letters to the judge in support of Wester.

“When that career ended, suddenly I watched a part of him and myself as well die,” Rebecca Wester said. “This blow is one that will not be overcome quickly, and honestly one we may never overcome. The Zach that is in the court before you today is a mighty man of God. Has been greatly missed, but the place he has been missed the most is in our home.”

Jackson County is located in the Florida Panhandle, northwest of Tallahassee.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-oil company head sentenced for not reporting to prison for plant explosion conviction

    The former president of a Montana oil processing company was sentenced to an extra day behind bars for repeatedly failing to show up to serve an earlier 18-month prison term stemming from a 2012 plant explosion that left two workers severely burned. Peter Margiotta, 64, of Edmonton, Alberta, had been convicted in 2019 of conspiracy and violations of the Clean Air Act in the blast at the Custom Carbon Processing Inc. plant in Wibaux, Mont. A subsequent blaze took firefighters eight days to bring under control. Prosecutors alleged Margiotta had cut numerous safety corners, creating what they called a “140 barrel bomb.”

  • Boy, 15, killed by man who said he was ‘tampering’ with car

    A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in North Carolina by an adult man who said the teenager was “tampering” […] The post Boy, 15, killed by man who said he was ‘tampering’ with car appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Video: Florida massacre suspect attacks jail guard

    A video shown in court shows accused Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz rushing a jail guard, briefly wrestling him to the ground during a November 2018 altercation. (July 15)

  • U.S. Senate passes bill to ban all products from China's Xinjiang

    The U.S. Senate passed legislation on Wednesday to ban the import of products from China's Xinjiang region, the latest effort in Washington to punish Beijing for what U.S. officials say is an ongoing genocide against Uyghurs and other Muslim groups. The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act would create a "rebuttable presumption" assuming goods manufactured in Xinjiang are made with forced labor and therefore banned under the 1930 Tariff Act, unless otherwise certified by U.S. authorities. Passed by unanimous consent, the bipartisan measure would shift the burden of proof to importers.

  • Illinois governor signs bill banning law enforcement from lying to minors during interrogations

    Illinois became the first state to bar police from lying to minors in interrogations. The bill takes effect Jan. 1, 2022.

  • North Dakota man convicted of murder in deaths of mom, cop

    A North Dakota man was convicted of murder on Wednesday for killing his mother and a police officer during a shootout as authorities tried to evict the pair from their apartment last year. Salamah Pendleton, 42, opened fire on Officer Cody Holte and other officers in May 2020 while they were trying to serve papers evicting him and his mother, Lola Moore, from their Grand Forks apartment for what authorities called a lack of rent payment and lease agreement violations. Pendleton shot his mother while firing wildly on the officers after they entered the home and he killed Holte during a second round of gunfire.

  • Truck crash on Georgia interstate shoves bridge 6 feet out of place

    The Georgia State Patrol says the tractor-trailer towing a dump trailer was heading west when the trailer went into the lift position and hit the overpass that crosses I-16. The accident is similar to one back in 2018 in which a motorist captured some spectacular video of a raised trailer smacking a bridge in Montreal at highway speed.

  • Judge denies request by pro-Trump lawyers to release video of Detroit sanctions hearing

    A federal judge denied the request of a group of seven lawyers, including Sidney Powell and Lin Wood, who petitioned through their legal counsel on Wednesday to release the footage of a Detroit sanctions hearing on Monday over concerns about misinformation.

  • Many Americans embrace falsehoods about critical race theory

    Critical race theory, a once-obscure academic concept that has sparked school board protests and classroom bans in some states, is largely misunderstood among the general public, even by those who say they are familiar with what it teaches about racism in America, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll. Many of those who said they were familiar with it answered follow-up questions that showed they embraced a variety of misconceptions about critical race theory that have been largely circulating among conservative media outlets. For example, 22% of those who said they were familiar with critical race theory also think it is taught in most public high schools.

  • British Airways jet took a nose dive because mechanic was too short to lock landing gear

    A British Airways jet collapsed on its nose at Heathrow Airport after a mechanic was too short to lock its landing gear into place, an report has revealed. The lead mechanic was tasked with securing the nose landing gear of the Boeing 787-8 in the down position before a planned flight to Germany last month. But according to the Air Accidents Investigation Branch report, he was “not tall enough” to reach a pin needed to lock landing gear, so asked a taller colleague to perform the task. However,

  • A former police officer was sentenced to 4 years in prison for beating an undercover Black officer who he believed was a protester

    The beating happened in 2017, when St. Louis erupted in protest following the acquittal in the police shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith.

  • Dutch crime reporter De Vries dies after Amsterdam shooting

    Peter R. de Vries, a renowned Dutch journalist who fearlessly reported on the violent underworld of the Netherlands and campaigned to breathe new life into cold cases, has died at age 64 after being shot in a brazen attack last week, his family said Thursday. While the motive for De Vries' shooting remains unknown, the July 6 attack on an Amsterdam street had the hallmarks of the gangland hits taking place with increasing regularity in the Dutch underworld the journalist covered. Dutch police said the suspected shooter is a 21-year-old Dutchman, and a 35-year-old Polish man living in the Netherlands is accused of driving the getaway car.

  • ‘Woke’ admissions rules are really just discrimination in disguise

    Diversity, equity, and inclusion may seem like morally upright goals. But in education, they combine to form a facade used to facilitate discrimination covertly.

  • Judge to hear bid to extradite driving school owner to Iraq

    An Arizona judge will hold a hearing Thursday over whether to sign off on a request by the Iraqi government to extradite a Phoenix driving school owner on charges that he participated in the 2006 killings of two Iraqi police officers as the leader of an al-Qaida group. Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri, an Iraqi native who came to the United States as a refugee in 2009 and became a U.S. citizen in 2015, faces murder charges in Iraq stemming from two attacks carried out by masked men on the streets of Fallujah. Prosecutors say Ahmed was seen by witnesses at the killings and later fled Iraq to avoid prosecution.

  • Family files $30M suit over deputies' shooting of Black man

    The family of an unarmed Black man who was fatally shot by sheriff's deputies in North Carolina says he died because of the officers' “intentional and reckless disregard of his life,” according to a $30 million civil rights lawsuit filed Wednesday. Several deputies surrounded Brown in his BMW before his car backed up and moved forward. Lawyers for the Brown family said the shooting was unjustified because Brown was trying to drive away — not toward the deputies.

  • Chris Cuomo clashes with Texas GOP rep over 'jackassery' of GOP's anti-vax message

    Cuomo challenged Representative Michael Burgess to denounce the anti-vax message being spread by GOP colleagues in Congress and right-wing media.

  • Ali Abdelaziz: Sean O’Malley should ‘test himself’ vs. Frankie Edgar if he wants to be top 5

    MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz respects Sean O'Malley but thinks he's been calling out the wrong guys.

  • Matt Hancock CCTV leak: 'Electronic devices' seized from two homes

    Investigators say they have seized computer equipment following searches at two homes over the leaking of CCTV footage that led to Matt Hancock's downfall as health secretary. The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said two raids were carried out in the south of England on Thursday as it investigates an alleged data breach. Mr Hancock had to resign from the Cabinet after The Sun newspaper published footage of the Conservative MP kissing an aide in his departmental office, in breach of coron

  • Virginia Black woman injured by officer to receive $300K in damages

    A jury in Virginia has awarded a Black woman $300,000 after she sued a police officer for excessive force and […] The post Virginia Black woman injured by officer to receive $300K in damages appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Safe or unsafe? Residents worry at Miami Beach condo facing unsafe structure violation

    Days after a nearby condo tower collapsed in the middle of the night, Marash Markaj laid in bed with his 9-year-old daughter, holding her close as nerves kept her awake and her mind raced about the implications of the unsafe structure violation Miami Beach inspectors had just placed on their own condo tower.