Ex-Florida officer arrested after livestreaming himself during Capitol riots

Chinekwu Osakwe

‘America has spoken. You can not stop millions of people,’ said former North Miami Beach cop Nicholes Lentz.

Another arrest has been made stemming from the deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection on January 6. Nicholes Lentz, a 41-year-old former North Miami Beach police officer, was arrested on Friday.

Lentz, like so many other participants at the siege attempt, livestreamed the break of the Capitol building on Facebook, according to the FBI. The former U.S. Marine was charged with disorderly conduct and entering a restricted building, The Hill reported.

Nicholes Lentz, a former North Miami Beach police officer and ex-Marine who livestreamed his participation in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection on social media, was arrested Friday. (Facebook)
“America has spoken. You can not stop millions of people,” Lentz said during the Capitol’s storming, the FBI maintains. “We’re not here to hurt any cops, of course. I love my boys in blue, but this is overwhelming for them. There’s no way they can hold us back.”

According to more documentation from the FBI, Lentz drove to Washington D.C. from Florida and initially said he did not believe he was trespassing before finally conceding that he was.

Read More: House launching investigation of Capitol insurrection as suspicion grows

He posted his $25,000 bail and will appear in court again, via Zoom in the District of Columbia, on Feb. 26.

Lentz is just one of many current or former police officers or public servants who were caught fighting against the confirmation of Joe Biden’s presidency.

Although the FBI says investigations are ongoing, Forbes has noted more than 30 instances of public servants being disciplined for their role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, which killed five people, including Brian Sicknick, a Capitol police officer who was fighting against insurrectionists.

Read More: Pennsylvania police officer facing charges in Capitol riot

As theGrio previously reported, Pennsylvania officer Joseph Fischer was charged with obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and obstruction of justice.

Fischer was also caught due to a Facebook video showing him breaking the law and getting into a physical altercation with someone in law enforcement.

The post Ex-Florida officer arrested after livestreaming himself during Capitol riots appeared first on TheGrio.

