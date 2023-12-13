Ex-Fort Liberty soldier sent to prison for DWI wreck that killed Fayetteville mother

Joseph Pierre, Fayetteville Observer
·1 min read

A Fort Liberty soldier was sentenced to at least four years in prison last week for a drunken driving wreck that killed a Fayetteville mother, court records show.

Stephen Patrick Williams, 25, pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Superior Court Dec. 5 to felony death by motor vehicle and driving while impaired in a wreck July 16, 2022, for the death of Amanda Marie Qualls, 25. He was sentenced from four years, four months to six years, two months in prison.

According to the arrest warrant, Williams was westbound in a GMC Sierra on Raeford Road at 78 mph when he failed to stop at a red light and T-boned Qualls' sedan when she entered the intersection on a green light from Hoke Loop Road. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Former Fort Liberty soldier Stephen Patrick Williams was sentenced to at least four years in prison recently in a fatal drunken driving wreck in 2022.
Williams was seriously injured, the record states, and officers at the scene said he smelled of alcohol. A blood test determined his blood alcohol level at .20 — 2.5 times the legal limit for driving of .08.

The test also found there was a presence of ketamine in Williams' system, according to the N.C. State Crime Laboratory report. According to the DEA, ketamine has legitimate medical applications, but is also considered a "club drug" and has hallucinogenic effects.

Police lights illuminate the scene of a fatal wreck on July 16, 2022, at the intersection of Raeford and Hoke Loop roads in which a Fayetteville mother was killed. A former Fort LIberty soldier was sentenced to prison recently for being intoxicated when he ran a red light, causing the deadly wreck.
At the time of his arrest, Williams, originally of Connecticut, was a private first-class assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, a division spokesman confirmed last year.

Qualls was a Fayetteville native who worked at her family's restaurant, Caffe Opa. She is survived by a young son.

Public safety reporter Joseph Pierre can be reached at jpierre@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Stephen Williams pleads guilty for death of Amanda Qualls in DWI wreck

