Ex-Fort Worth officer seeks new judge, delay in murder trial in Atatiana Jefferson’s death

A hearing has been scheduled for noon today with Tarrant County administrative Judge George Gallagher to resolve scheduling conflicts in former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean’s murder trial.

In a separate motion, Dean’s defense attorneys have asked for the trial judge, David Hagerman, to recuse himself from the case. Hagerman declined to voluntarily recuse himself, according to court records. It’s unclear when that motion will be heard.

Dean has been scheduled to go to trial next week in the death of Atatiana Jefferson, who he shot and killed in her home while responding to a call about open doors in October 2019.

