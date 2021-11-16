Ex-Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean’s murder trial set for January in Jefferson death

Emerson Clarridge
·1 min read

At a hearing Tuesday morning, a judge scheduled the murder trial of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean for January.

Dean was charged with murder after fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson, a 28-year-old Black woman, through a window while responding to a call about doors being open at her home in October 2019.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Jan. 4, with the trial beginning Jan. 10, Judge David Hagerman said at Tuesday’s hearing in Tarrantn County’s 297th District Court.

The judge indicated a change of venue motion is expected to be filed. That and any other motions in the case will be heard the week of Dec. 6.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

