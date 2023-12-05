Ex-Fox News Host Gretchen Carlson Calls Sean Hannity An 'Arsonist'

Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson had a fiery response to a tweet sent by her former co-worker Sean Hannity.

She called him an “arsonist.”

Carlson burned Hannity on Monday, two days after he posted a tweet that read, “Hate is running rampant all across the country.”

Hate is running rampant all across the country https://t.co/XLN4yYrl4B — Sean Hannity 🇺🇸 (@seanhannity) December 2, 2023

On Monday, Carlson suggested that Hannity’s post seems to ignore his own culpability in the rise of hate.

“Arsonist: ‘sure are a lot of fires these days,’” she responded.

Arsonist: “sure are a lot of fires these days” https://t.co/Qbz0slO7Yz — Gretchen Carlson (@GretchenCarlson) December 4, 2023

Carlson left Fox News in 2016 after claiming she was sexually harassed by then-CEO Roger Ailes, who died in 2017.

She later received a reported $20 million settlement and an apology from the network but had to sign a nondisclosure agreement that keeps her from discussing her experiences in detail.

As of Monday evening, Hannity hadn’t responded to his former colleague’s “burn,” but many people on X (formerly Twitter) had the same reaction to Hannity’s post.

How could this have happened asked Sean Hannity….how? https://t.co/5okYLu5Fxspic.twitter.com/t1Xo5f2zB2 — julian chwang (@ChwangJulian) December 4, 2023

And you're just gonna act like you didn't have shit to do with it? https://t.co/Kq9JskbPMZ — Marc Xavier Adams (@thegoodfello) December 4, 2023

He said, parting himself on the back for a job well done. https://t.co/qD9Aoprp7d — j o n t l e w i s (@jontlewis) December 4, 2023

Says hater in chief at heat headquarters @foxnews 🙄 https://t.co/EnLeizOVQB — 💙 🟧 VOTE BLUE, SAVE WOMEN & DEMOCRACY 🦾🌊 (@6nsinvt) December 4, 2023

Related...