Ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson retreats to his $5.5M Boca Grande home: 3 things to know

A rough week has ended for Tucker Carlson, and he's reacted as many do when they need a break: Head to Florida.

Carlson ― a popular TV personality ousted from Fox News on April 24 ― owns a home in Boca Grande, Florida, and has often retreated to the warmth and Gulf sunsets of Southwest Florida.

Here's three things to know:

Tucker Carlson has home in Boca Grande

Carlson's 2,812-square-foot home on 18th Street West on Boca Grande was built in 1969, with three bedrooms and 3½ baths, Lee County property records show. The home was purchased for $5.5 million on Aug. 3, 2022, zillow.com said.

Carlson, 53, and his wife, Susan, wed in 1991 and have four children.

“Retirement is going great so far," the Daily Mail reported that Carlson told reporters outside the home earlier this week when asked about departure from the television station.

Boca Grande facts

Boca Grande is a residential community on Gasparilla Island, which is part of both Lee and Charlotte counties. The village of Boca Grande is entirely in Lee County. Boca Grande is Spanish for "Big Mouth" because the mouth of the waterway is called Boca Grande Pass.

The pass separates southern tip of Gasparilla Island from Cayo Costa, which is just north of North Captiva Island and about 12 miles west of Cape Coral. Boca Grande is home to about 1,000 residents.

Boca Grande magnet for popular people

Boca Grande for years has attracted famous people, including politicans. The Bush family often has visited and the small communty received national attention when George W. Bush vacationed there shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court declared him the winner of 2000 presidential election, over Al Gore.

Bush's father, former President George H.W. Bush who died at 94 in 2018, especially enjoyed fishing off the island in the Gulf waters. Boca Grande Pass is considered one of the world's best tarpon fishing spots.

