Ex-Fox News Reporter Warns Tucker Carlson's Jan. 6 Series Is Intended To Do 1 Thing

Carl Cameron on Thursday accused his old network Fox News, where he was chief political correspondent until 2017, of betraying its audience with Tucker Carlson’s upcoming series about the Jan. 6 insurrection.

A widely-criticized trailer for “Patriot Purge” — which is scheduled to stream from Monday on Fox Nation — includes the baseless claim that the Donald Trump-invited violence at the U.S. Capitol was a “false flag” operation.

“There’s whole a bunch of extraordinary madness involved in this,” Cameron told CNN anchor Anderson Cooper. “Tucker’s trailer is meant to incite, it’s meant to make people angry.”

Cooper and Cameron, who has slammed the “partisan misinformation” pumped out by right-wing hosts at his former employer before, acknowledged the full series may not plunge as deep into conspiracy theory territory as has been feared following the release of its promo.

But Cameron, once known as “Campaign Carl,” said it was “really frightening and, frankly, it’s a betrayal to the audience, it’s a betrayal to the public.”

“Some of what is espoused or is meant to espouse just in that trailer suggests that there is more violence to come,” he cautioned. “And that’s a big, big rock around the author’s neck if that trailer and this upcoming thing actually does that. There are clearly huge divides in this country, the media shouldn’t be putting more gas on the fire.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

