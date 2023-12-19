Ex-Fraser IT Director Michele Kwiatkowski pleads guilty to embezzlement charge

The city of Fraser's former information technology director pleaded guilty Tuesday to an embezzlement charge in Macomb County after she was accused of buying personal items, such as purses, dresses, shoes and household goods, with a city credit card.

Michele Kwiatkowski pleaded guilty to one count of embezzling $100,000 or more, according to online Circuit Court records.

She is to pay $89,670.95 in restitution to the city of Fraser. If she successfully completes probation and pays restitution, then a plea to embezzlement over $20,000 will be entered and a charge of embezzlement over $100,000 will be dismissed, according to online court records. They also state the city is seeking pension forfeiture.

Her sentencing is set for Feb. 6. She is out on bond. Circuit Judge Diane Druzinski has the case.

Clerk must repay theft within a year of sentencing

The crimes date from January 2016 to 2020, authorities previously said. Kwiatkowski was charged earlier this year after an investigation by Michigan State Police at the city's request.

When Kwiatkowski was charged, County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said she bought and paid for items without oversight by the city.

Her attorney, Elias Muawad, said she was cooperating and they were working with the Prosecutor's Office on a resolution to the case.

Muawad said an accounting was done of the spending. He said Kwiatkowski will have 11 months from the date of sentencing to make full restitution as well as pay other fines or costs.

"Michele is glad to come to a conclusion on the matter and pay her restitution," he said after the hearing.

Muawad said Kwiatkowski hopes to have some of the money paid on the day of sentencing and has resources to help pay back the money owed.

Clerk was among women alleging harassment

He said there "really isn't much in the pension," but he said city officials have the right to ask for that under a new law for the time period in which the alleged fraud occurred.

Kwiatkowski was one of three women who filed a lawsuit in 2017 against the city of Fraser and former Mayor Joe Nichols and former Councilman Matt Hemelberg about a hostile work environment that included alleged sexual harassment.

That same year, Nichols and Hemelberg were removed from office after a tribunal hearing over accusations that the pair sexually harassed female city workers. The unusual tribunal was allowed under the city charter.

More: Ex-Macomb County prosecutor Eric Smith at sentencing: 'There's no excuse. I was the boss.'

The 2017 lawsuit was settled two years later.

Kwiatkowski was one of five witnesses at the tribunal and one of three women who worked for the city at the time and interviewed with a Southfield attorney hired to investigate the allegations and provide a report to city officials earlier that year.

She testified at the tribunal that she was not sexually harassed, but was aware of sexual harassment of other city employees. She said she had been harassed repeatedly after her husband, who worked for the city's public works department, was written up for following a supervisor's order to go to Roseville to hot-patch a parking lot of a private business that she said belonged to Hemelberg's father.

Contact Christina Hall: chall@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter: @challreporter.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to the Free Press.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Ex-Fraser IT Director Kwiatkowski pleads guilty in embezzlement case