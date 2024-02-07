Ex-Fraser IT director sentenced to probation, to pay restitution in embezzlement probe

The city of Fraser's former information technology director was sentenced to 11 months of probation in an embezzlement probe in which she was accused of using a city credit card to buy personal items.

If Michele Kwiatkowski pays $89,670.95 in restitution to the city of Fraser by Jan. 7, 2025, a delayed sentencing/review date, a charge of embezzling $100,000 or more will be dismissed for a lesser offense, according to Macomb County Circuit Court records.

She is to pay $70,000 by Friday — which the county prosecutor's office said has been fulfilled. Kwiatkowski was sentenced Tuesday by Circuit Judge Diane Druzinski.

Purses, dresses, shoes and more

County Prosecutor Peter Lucido's office said in a statement Wednesday that Kwiatkowski also is not to open a credit card account or bank account and must take an impulse-control class.

Her attorney, Elias Muawad, could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday.

Kwiatkowski pleaded guilty in December to one count of embezzling $100,000 or more. She was accused of buying personal items such as purses, dresses, shoes and household goods with a city credit card.

Per the court records filed in December, if she successfully completes probation and pays restitution, then a plea to embezzlement over $20,000 will be entered and the charge of embezzlement over $100,000 will be dismissed. That was reaffirmed in her sentence this week.

The crimes dated from January 2016 to 2020, authorities previously said. Kwiatkowski was charged last year after an investigation by Michigan State Police at the city's request.

Thief earlier sued the city over harassment

When Kwiatkowski was charged, Lucido said she bought and paid for items without oversight by the city.

Kwiatkowski was one of three women who filed a lawsuit in 2017 against the city of Fraser and former Mayor Joe Nichols and former Councilman Matt Hemelberg about a hostile work environment that included alleged sexual harassment.

That same year, Nichols and Hemelberg were removed from office after a tribunal hearing over accusations that the pair sexually harassed female city workers. The unusual tribunal was allowed under the city charter.

The 2017 lawsuit was settled two years later.

Kwiatkowski was one of five witnesses at the tribunal and one of three women who worked for the city at the time and interviewed with a Southfield attorney hired to investigate the allegations and provide a report to city officials earlier that year.

She testified at the tribunal that she was not sexually harassed, but was aware of sexual harassment of other city employees. She said she had been harassed repeatedly after her husband, who worked for the city's public works department, was written up for following a supervisor's order to go to Roseville to hot-patch a parking lot of a private business that she said belonged to Hemelberg's father.

Contact Christina Hall: chall@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter: @challreporter.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to the Free Press.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Ex-Fraser IT director Kwiatkowski gets probation in embezzlement case