Ex-Fresno principal charged with striking student shows ‘white privilege,’ critics say

Ann Frank, the mother of the student struck by Wolters Elementary ex-principal Brian Vollhardt in the June 7 incident caught on camera, says she wants to make sure the former principal never works with students again.

“I don’t want this to happen to nobody else’s kids,” she told The Bee’s Education Lab at a small demonstration Monday, organized by Fresno civil rights and church leader the Rev. Floyd D. Harris, Jr.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Vollhardt’s administrative, special education and teaching credentials remained active on the state Commission on Teacher Credentialing database.

Fresno Unified has confirmed they reported Vollhardt to the CTC following the June 7 incident, but the agency doesn’t release any information regarding investigations into educators until a case has been “fully adjudicated,” a CTC representative told the Ed Lab in September.

Meanwhile, Vollhardt’s case continued to play out in criminal court this week, where he faces a misdemeanor charge for child abuse and endangerment.

Tuesday morning, Judge Gabriel Brickey rejected a request from Vollhardt’s attorney to grant Vollhardt a court diversion, stating that the court was unwilling due to the nature of the allegations against him.

A misdemeanor diversion refers to a set of actions — such as attending classes or programs — that a judge can order a defendant to complete within a two-year time frame in order for the defendant to get their case dismissed, according to California penal code section 1001.95.

Wilson told the Ed Lab Tuesday afternoon he was “disappointed” by the judge’s ruling but “had to ask.”

The pretrial for Vollhardt’s was continued to Nov. 15.

Vollhardt didn’t appear in person Tuesday. He wasn’t present at his arraignment last month either, where Wilson entered a not-guilty plea on his client’s behalf.

Story continues

Ann Frank, the mother of the student who was struck by Wolters Elementary ex-principal Brian Vollhardt in the June 7 incident caught on camera, is interviewed, left, at the protest held on behalf of her son Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 in downtown Fresno. Organized by Rev, Dr. Floyd D. Harris Jr., the protest took place on the eve of a pretrial hearing in the case.

More legal action likely on the horizon

Vollhardt’s case may soon play out in civil court as well.

At a board meeting Oct. 12, Fresno Unified trustees voted to deny a claim for damages filed on behalf of the student Vollhardt struck — likely paving the way for a lawsuit.

Jason Bell, the attorney representing the student, told the Ed Lab previously that he was expecting the district to deny the claim, as is standard.

In a text message Wednesday, Bell said that he has yet to receive the district’s denial of claim in the mail. Once he does, he will file the complaint with Fresno County Superior Court, Bell said, adding that it’s disappointing to see the district “not accepting responsibility for the grotesque conduct of their employee.”

Frank voiced her own disappointment with the school district’s handling of the situation Monday evening, saying that Vollhardt had always been a “bully” toward her son. She claimed that she’d requested her son, who has special needs, not have contact with Vollhardt during Individualized Education Program meetings prior to another earlier alleged altercation between her son and Vollhardt.

On June 7, Frank said that when she picked up her son from school, Vollhardt told her that her son had been the aggressor in their confrontation in the school’s cafeteria.

Frank didn’t see the video, which shows Vollhardt aggressively shove her son to the ground, until two months later, she said.

FUSD spokesperson Nikki Henry did not immediately respond to requests for comment on these allegations from Frank.

Vollhardt’s attorney said that’s the first he heard of the allegation that Vollhardt accused the student of being the aggressor and that his client hasn’t told him anything of the sort.

Since the June 7 incident, the student has had “nightmares” and is preparing to go to therapy, his mother said. Bell has said that the district should pay for those services after “negligently” hiring, retaining, supervising and employing Vollhardt.

The Fresno Police Department has come under fire as well for delays in Vollhardt’s charging due to missteps in the case.

Bell said Tuesday he isn’t planning to file a claim for damages with the city against the police department.

Golden Plains Unified, the district that hired Vollhardt as vice principal of Tranquillity High School 11 days after he resigned from Fresno Unified, has also faced scrutiny for hiring him.

Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson has stated that the district didn’t receive any reference calls regarding Vollhardt from Golden Plains.

Golden Plains placed Vollhardt on administrative leave from his position Sept. 8.

Harris, the organizer of Monday’s protest, said Vollhardt’s ability to move from one Fresno County school district to another following the June 7 incident is evidence of white privilege and a “broken system” — Vollhardt is white, and the student he struck is Black.

“People wonder why Black folks don’t trust the system,” he said. “Not one Black man in Fresno County could have done that and got away with it. Because of white privilege ... they’re able to get away with that. It’s just a cesspool.”

At a news conference Sept. 8, FUSD Superintendent Bob Nelson said the district would be “remiss” not to acknowledge the racial dynamics at play in the video, although there was “zero information” leading the district to believe Vollhardt’s actions were “racially motivated.”

The Education Lab is a local journalism initiative that highlights education issues critical to the advancement of the San Joaquin Valley. It is funded by donors. Learn about The Bee’s Education Lab at its website.