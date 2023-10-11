Ex-Fresno resident busted for cyberstalking, send threatening messages to his boss

A former Fresno worker who got fired then sent threatening messages and cyberstalked his old boss is now facing prison time plus a hefty fine.

United States Attorney Phillip Talbert announced Tuesday that William Lee Robinson, 43, of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, pleaded guilty to five counts of sending threatening interstate communications and three counts of cyberstalking.

Court documents say Robinson worked at Fresno-based health management company O.A.I. as a systems engineer from June 14-Nov. 28, 2017.

After the business fired him, Robinson began sending threatening messages to his former supervisor and other co-workers in an attempt to extort them for money.

The threats included graphic statements threatening to physically harm co-workers and a former supervisor’s daughter. Robinson made the threats because he wanted the company to pay him between $10,000 and $20,000 to cover the cost of relocating to a different city, the documents say.

U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston is scheduled to sentence Robinson on Feb. 12, 2024. He faces a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each of the five counts of sending threatening communications. He faces a maximum statutory penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each of the cyberstalking counts.

Talbert’s office noted the actual sentence will be determined at the discretion of the court.