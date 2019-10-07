Ex-funeral home worker’s case going to Supreme Court, raising question whether 1964 law covers gender identity

WASHINGTON — For nearly six years, Aimee Stephens’ job at R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Home in Garden City, Michigan, was to attend to the bodies of the deceased, to dress them in clothes brought by their loved ones, to set their bodies, their faces, for viewing.

To make them look “normal,” she said.

But if normal means conforming to some societal standard of what a person is expected to look like, based on one's name and gender, Aimee Stephens was struggling with it herself:

Born — or assigned, in the current parlance — with male genitalia, Stephens, by July 2013, at age 52, had been living for some years outside of work as a woman, dressing only as a man at work. A year earlier, she had considered killing herself, standing in her Redford Township backyard with a gun pressed to her chest, tired, she said, “of living a lie.”

Finally, she confronted her boss with a letter explaining who she really was and her decision to begin dressing as a woman at work, which had a strict — and distinct — gender-based dress code. The funeral home owner, Thomas Rost, told her, “This is not going to work out.” And when she turned down a severance package, he sacked her.

Six years later, Stephens’ case has come to the Supreme Court, with justices hearing arguments Oct. 8 about whether federal law -- specifically, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 -- prohibits discrimination against transgender people.

And Stephens will be there.

“I can’t say I’m worried or nervous, but it’s been a long time coming,” said Stephens, speaking in a soft Southern drawl that reveals her North Carolina upbringing. “I only hope the justices will listen to reason and look at what the lower courts have said.”

She never dreamed she would be in these circumstances but said she has no regrets: “It was either send the letter or not be here anymore.”

But there are reasons for her and supporters — who include “Orange is the New Black” star Laverne Cox, who gave the case and Stephens’ American Civil Liberties Union lawyers a shout-out on the red carpet at the Emmys on Sept. 23 — to be worried.

Four years after the Supreme Court decided 5-4 that same-sex individuals had the right to wed, the court has changed dramatically. Justice Anthony Kennedy, who wrote the majority opinion in those earlier cases, is gone. He has been replaced by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was appointed by President Donald Trump.

And while guessing in advance how a justice may rule is risky, Kavanaugh is generally seen as more aligned with the conservative wing of the court — which includes Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch — than Kennedy was, leaving lots of LGBTQ advocates and their supporters nervous.

Stephens' case will be heard on the same day the court hears sexual orientation discrimination cases. In those two cases, one involving a skydiving instructor who has since died and another a Georgia child services coordinator, the court is being asked whether it was legal, under the same federal civil rights law, for employers to have fired them because they were gay.

It’s not just high court changes causing concern

Transgender status is not specifically mentioned in the 1964 Civil Rights Act. That means whether it should apply in transgender cases comes down to how courts have dealt with questions surrounding gender in the past and what that term means: Whether it is what society once may have accepted as a binary biological fact of male or female, or whether it's something more personal, wrapped up with one’s individual disposition.

It also raises questions about cultural stereotypes and what it means to present oneself as a man, or as a woman, or something else entirely.

