Ex-Gainesville teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with 16-year-old student

Police have arrested a former high school teacher accused of child molestation.

The Gainesville City School District received a complaint on Aug. 18 against Cameron Millholland about having inappropriate conduct with a 16-year-old girl.

The district placed Millholland on administrative leave and notified the Gainesville Police Department, which opened an investigation.

Investigators found a pattern of online communication between the student and Millholland. Police got warrants for Millholland and arrested him Wednesday at his home in Dawson County.

“Safety of students and staff is our top priority. We encourage students and stakeholders to report any such allegations to be investigated,” Chief Jay Parrish said. “We are thankful to Dr. Williams and the entire Red Elephant community for their on-going support.”

According to the Gainesville High School’s website, Millholland was a member of the social studies department.

Social media posts identified him as an assistant coach for the football team, although the school’s athlete website does not list him.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the school district to confirm his departments and how long he worked in the district.

Hall County jail records show Millholland remains in jail without bond.

