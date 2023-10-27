Ex-GCHQ worker stabbed US security worker in Cheltenham, court told

A former UK intelligence worker called himself a terrorist after stabbing a US government employee in a "vicious" attack, a court has heard.

Joshua Bowles, 29, attacked the woman in a leisure centre car park, three miles from GCHQ's base on 9 March.

In August, Bowles, from Welwyn Mews in Cheltenham, pleaded guilty to attempted murder and assaulting a second person, causing actual bodily harm,

He will be sentenced at the Old Bailey in London later.

Bowles stabbed the woman, who worked for National Security Agency of the United States, three times at a leisure centre on Tommy Taylors Lane in Cheltenham.

The woman, referred to in court by the code number 99230, was attacked outside the premises and also in the reception area.

Prosecuting barrister, Duncan Penny, told the court Bowles had launched a "pre-meditated, targeted and vicious attack on an unarmed woman".

He added: "Her selection as the target for this attack was entirely and solely associated with her role as a US government employee in the National Security Agency of the United States.

"The attack was intended to be lethal - that the helpless victim survived it was mere happenstance."

'Symbolic target'

In his police interview, Bowles described himself as a "terrorist", the court heard.

"Due to the size and resourcing, American intelligence represents the largest contributor within the intelligence community so made sense as the symbolic target.

"I consider GCHQ just as guilty," he said.

Mr Penny said the victim had been playing netball at the leisure centre in Cheltenham on the evening of the attack and was leaving with a friend, who was a fellow US national.

CCTV footage showed the pair walking into the car park just after 21:00 BST followed by the defendant, who had been waiting in his car with two knives in a rucksack.

'He just wouldn't stop'

The victim turned around when she heard a man say "excuse me" and was punched repeatedly in the face, the court was told.

Mr Penny said she assumed she was being mugged and saw he had a knife when the blade caught the light.

The prosecutor added: "The defendant was punching her, and she was fighting back, concerned about the knife, kicking, punching and screaming as much as she could."

Her friend shouted at Bowles to leave her alone and hit him with her bag while the victim tried to fight him off.

The victim said the defendant kept coming at her with the knife, adding: "He just wouldn't stop."

