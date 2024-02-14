Ex-general Prabowo declares victory in Indonesia election
Former general Prabowo Subianto has claimed victory in Indonesia's presidential election, with early unofficial results giving him a huge lead.
"All the calculations, all the survey agencies, including the ones that are on the side of the other candidates, show that the Prabowo-Gibran pair won in one round,” he said, referring to his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the eldest son of outgoing President Joko Widodo.
"Although we are grateful, we must not be arrogant, we must not be over-confident, we must not be euphoric, we must remain humble. This victory must be a victory for all the Indonesian people,” he said.
Prabowo, the current defence minister, said he would "lead to protect and defend all the people of Indonesia, regardless of their ethnicity, race, religion or social background."