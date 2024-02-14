Ex-general Prabowo set to win Indonesia's presidential election
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Indonesia's current defence minister, Prabowo Subianto, is headed for a landslide victory in Indonesia's presidential election, according to early unofficial counts.
The 72-year-old favourite had about 57-59% of the votes, according to the so-called quick counts conducted by several independent pollsters.
His rivals, former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan and Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo, appear to be trailing far behind with about 24-26% and 16-17%, respectively.
Quick counts are based on random samples of ballots from polling stations across the country.
The numbers from various polling agencies, published by all major Indonesian media, are not official. The first official results are expected in the evening local time.
Prabowo was seen as the clear front-runner to succeed the popular President Joko Widodo, known as Jokowi, who is constitutionally barred from seeking a third term.