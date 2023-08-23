Ex-Georgia GOP chair indicted alongside Trump turns mug shot into X profile photo

David Shafer, the former chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, turned his mug shot into a profile photo on the social media platform X, just hours after surrendering to authorities in Georgia. He faces charges alongside former President Trump for his role in an alleged fake elector scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state.

Jail records show he was booked early Wednesday morning and released.

Shafer posted his mug shot on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the text “Good morning! #NewProfilePicture,” and changed his profile picture to the mug shot.

Shafer faces a total of eight counts, including impersonating a public officer, forgery, false statements and attempting to file false documents. Shafer was one of 16 pro-Trump individuals who met in the state Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, and signed documents purporting to be Georgia’s presidential electors, despite President Biden winning the election.

Shafer is one of three fake electors charged in the sweeping indictment. Some of the other fake electors reportedly accepted immunity plea deals.

In addition to allegedly helping organize the Dec. 14 meeting in the Georgia Capitol, Shafer is also accused of lying to Fulton County, Ga., prosecutors during an April 25, 2022, interview by saying he didn’t call the other fake electors to tell them of the state Capitol meeting and indicating that a court reporter was not present at the meeting.

Shafer is among three co-defendants in Georgia’s case seeking to move their cases to federal court.

A handful of the 19 co-defendants charged have surrendered so far. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis set a deadline of Friday at noon to surrender.

Trump has said he will surrender Thursday.

