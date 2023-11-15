Ex-girlfriend of alleged stalker had filed emergency protection petition

Nov. 15—A Decatur woman filed a petition seeking an emergency protection order against her ex-boyfriend prior to him being charged with stalking by the Decatur Police Department on Thursday, according to court records.

Damario Dewayne Davis, 33, of Madison, repeatedly harassed and threatened his ex-girlfriend "with the intent to place (her) in reasonable fear of death or serious bodily harm," according to Decatur police.

Decatur police said they assigned a Family Services Unit detective to investigate the case after Davis' ex-girlfriend filed a police report Sept. 8 alleging ongoing harassment.

According to Morgan County Circuit Court records, the woman filed an emergency protection-from-abuse order against Davis, with whom she had a dating relationship, on Sept. 11.

In the plaintiff's petition for the protection order, she claimed she made a police report in August the same day Davis made threats to her and her children via phone.

"He (Davis) said he seen my son at the bus stop and said he could have done something to him," the plaintiff wrote. She claimed she feared further abuse from Davis because he threatened to hurt or shoot her children.

An hour after the threat, according to the plaintiff, Davis drove to her residence and "did donuts" in her yard. The plaintiff said Davis then threw a brick at the rear windshield of her Infiniti QX50.

Specific allegations are required for a protection order to be granted, according to the petition document.

The plaintiff on the form alleged that Davis:

—Threatened to confine her.

—Kidnapped her or her children.

—Tortured or willfully abused her children multiple times.

—Set fire to her house.

—Stalked her.

The plaintiff wrote that she had no children with Davis.

Options for court action in a protection order include preventing the defendant from threatening and harassing the plaintiff, coming within 300 feet of the plaintiff, and removing the defendant from the residence of the plaintiff, regardless of residence ownership, among other options.

According to the petition, the plaintiff only requested that Davis be ordered to surrender all firearms.

A temporary protection order against Davis was granted by Circuit Judge Stephen Brown the same day it was requested by the plaintiff.

According to the order, Davis was prohibited from harassing, stalking or otherwise contacting the plaintiff until further court action.

Davis was also ordered to avoid physical or violent contact with the plaintiff, to not go within 300 feet of the plaintiff, and to be removed from the plaintiff's residence.

The protection order was later dismissed on Oct. 5 after the plaintiff failed to appear for a hearing on the matter, according to court records.

Decatur police said they obtained an arrest warrant for Davis following their investigation.

Davis was located during a traffic stop by another Alabama law enforcement agency on Thursday and extradited to Decatur, according to police.

On Tuesday, Davis remained in Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond on a charge of second-degree domestic violence (stalking).

Second-degree domestic violence is a class B felony punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment.

— david.gambino@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438. @DD_DavidGambino