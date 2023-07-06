Ex-girlfriend arrested for killing Mantua man in Camden

CAMDEN – A local woman allegedly argued with her ex-boyfriend here, then drove away and returned to kill him, authorities allege.

Shanika Gideon, 31, is accused of fatally shooting Kyle Wilson, a 35-year-old Mantua man, on June 28, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

Wilson was shot once in the chest on the 700 block of Morgan Street, according to a probable cause statement for charges against Gideon. He died at a hospital shortly after the 6:40 p.m. incident.

Witnesses to the slaying provided recorded statements to investigators, the prosecutor's office said.

One person said Gideon stepped from her car and argued with Wilson, then drove away.

The witness said she returned "minutes later with a semi-automatic handgun in her hand," according to the probable cause statement.

"Gideon approached Wilson and once again began to confront him," the statement alleged. "Gideon then shot Wilson in the chest."

Gideon then left the scene, where investigators found a .40-caliber shell casing.

She was arrested Monday, July 3, in Flemington, Mercer County.

Gideon, who's also charged with weapons offenses, was being held in Camden County Jail.

The charges are only allegations. Gideon has not been convicted in the case.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Reach him at jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Shanika Gideon charged with murder of Kyle Wilson in Camden