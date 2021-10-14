Ex-girlfriend guns down postal carrier as he delivers mail, Colorado police say

A “well-known” postal carrier died Wednesday when he was shot delivering mail at Longmont, Colorado, neighborhood mailboxes, police said.

Police later arrested Devan Schreiner, 26, whom they described as the man’s ex-girlfriend, on suspicion of murder, a police news release said.

“This crime appears to be an isolated incident and an act of domestic violence,” the release said, adding it ”was not a random act of violence.”

The postal carrier, whose name has not been released, was shot to death at 12:23 p.m. in front of neighborhood mailboxes at Heatherhill Street and Renaissance Drive, police said. A person was seen running away.

Five nearby schools were secured after the shooting, KUSA reported.

“It’s tragic,” David Rupert, spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service, told KDVR. “It’s terrible. It hurts all of us very deeply.”

“He was well-known,” neighbor Brian Conley told the station. “People liked him. People around here are very upset about it.”

Other residents said they were shocked by the violent incident.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” Emma Wayman, 12, told The Denver Post after school let out. “I was just trying to come over to see my friends.”

“It’s so sad this poor person was just doing their job,” neighbor Sedira Stager told KCNC. “You’re in a peaceful area, beautiful neighborhood, you would never think once that this would happen to you.”

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident call 303-651-8501.

Two U.S. Postal Service employees were fatally shot Tuesday in a Memphis, Tennessee, facility and their attacker, also an employee, killed himself, CNN reported.

