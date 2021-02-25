Ex-girlfriend leads FBI to Capitol riot suspect who called her a 'moron' in a text, feds say

David K. Li
·2 min read

A woman turned in her ex-boyfriend to the FBI after he took a break during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot to berate her in a text message, authorities said.

According to an affidavit by FBI Special Agent Christopher Dillon, Richard Michetti's one-time girlfriend gave authorities a series of texts that led to his arrest, including a 4:26 p.m. missive that read, "If you can't see the election was stolen, you're a moron."

The Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, man appeared in federal court in Philadelphia on Tuesday and was placed under house arrest until trial.

Court documents show several pictures of Michetti in a Chicago White Sox baseball cap, inside the U.S. Capitol, as pro-Trump supporters tried to stop Congress from formally accepting the Electoral College votes that delivered November's election to President Joe Biden. The riot left five people dead, including Capitol police Officer Brian Sicknick.

Image: Richard Michetti (via FBI)
Image: Richard Michetti (via FBI)

In one of the texts outlined in the documents, Michetti wrote: "This is our country do you think we live like kings because no one sacrificed anything. he vote was fraud and trump won but they won't audit the votes."

Later in the day, the former girlfriend, identified in court papers as the "witness" or "W1," seemed to push back on Michetti's embrace of voter fraud.

"I understand your point but what I'm saying is ... the election was rigged and everyone knows it," Michetti texted her at 6:04 p.m., according to court documents. "All's we wanted was an investigation that's it. And they couldn't investigate the biggest presidential race in history with mail in ballots who everyone knows is easy to fraud."

Michetti was charged with entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct and obstructing congressional business. His lawyer could not be immediately reached for comment on Thursday.

A man who picked up a publicly listed phone number for Michetti initially identified himself as the suspect, asked for money to pay legal fees and said, "I think what's being done is horrible."

"She's wrong, but it's all right. It all works out later in the end. It'll all work out," the man said before hanging up.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Capitol riot: Top officials say they did not see FBI warning of calls for violence

    Ex-Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said the FBI's report was received at headquarters the night before the Jan. 6 riot; leadership didn't get it.

  • After Receiving Text Calling Her a 'Moron,' Woman Reports Capitol Rioter Ex-Boyfriend to FBI

    The arrest warrant is peppered with photos of the suspect, Richard Michetti, in and out of the Capitol Building on Jan. 6

  • Lady Gaga's dog walker shot, French bulldogs stolen in LA

    Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot and two of the singer's French bulldogs were stolen in Hollywood during an armed robbery, police said. The dog walker was shot once Wednesday night and is expected to survive his injuries, according to Los Angeles Police Capt. Jonathan Tippett, commanding officer of the department's elite Robbery-Homicide Division. The man was walking three of Lady Gaga's dogs at the time but one escaped.

  • First asylum-seekers from Mexico's Matamoros border camp enter U.S.

    U.S. officials on Thursday brought a first group of people from the Matamoros migrant camp at Mexico's border with Texas into the United States, where they will be allowed to carry out their asylum applications, migrant rights organizations said. Some camp residents have lived there for more than a year under former President Donald Trump's controversial Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program requiring asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings.

  • Mariachi band plays outside Ted Cruz’s home following Cancun trip controversy

    One bystander held sign reading ‘Cruz’s lies cost lives’

  • Philippine police to look into government admission of drug war failures

    Philippine police said on Thursday they were looking into a government review of thousands of killings in the country's "war on drugs", after the justice minister made an unprecedented admission to the United Nations of widespread police failures. Human Rights Watch described Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra's video statement on Wednesday as an "astounding disclosure". Guevarra's comments to the Human Rights Council mark the first time the government has publicly questioned its own narrative that the thousands of people killed in President Rodrigo Duterte's drugs war were all armed and had resisted arrest.

  • Police chief says militia groups ‘want to blow up’ Capitol building at Biden State of the Union

    Capitol Police chief said law enforcement was ‘not prepared for the massive groups of violent insurrectionists’ despite warnings

  • Hamlin slaps down speculation over JGR's youth movement

    Denny Hamlin is NASCAR's current points leader and locked in at Joe Gibbs Racing with a contract extension inked at the start of his 17th season with the organization. Hamlin slapped down a segment that dissected last weekend's wins by JGR drivers Ty Gibbs and Christopher Bell.

  • The FBI has arrested a Capitol riot suspect who boasted on TV that she 'would do it again tomorrow'

    Lori Vinson was arrested in Owensboro, Kentucky, on Tuesday. She previously gave multiple TV interviews about participating in the Capitol riot.

  • Man charged with child rape volunteered with senior college

    A retired drama teacher accused of sexually assaulting boys in Massachusetts and New York was allowed to teach in a program for senior citizens that's affiliated with the University of Southern Maine’s Lewiston-Auburn campus. USM staff and faculty members are subject to criminal background checks, but they're not required for senior college volunteers like 75-year-old Reynold “Rey” Buono, who's free on bail while awaiting trial in Massachusetts, according to the University of Maine System. The senior college's board severed connections with him immediately upon learning of the charges, said Lucy Bisson, the board's chair.

  • Pilot reports "long, cylindrical object" zoom by flight

    The FBI said it's aware of the incident, and the Pentagon said the military wasn't conducting any tests in the area that day.

  • Virginia is set to become first Southern state to declare racism a public health crisis: What it means and why it matters

    Gov. Ralph S. Northam is expected to approve the measure, the latest step on the state's path toward a more progressive image than before

  • A Ted Cruz piñata brings smiles —and sales — to a Texas party store owner

    "I’m always looking for something positive out of negative things so that we can all get a laugh out of it," says Latino business owner Carlos De La Fuente, who created the item at his Dallas store.

  • Manhattan prosecutor gets Trump tax records after long fight

    The Manhattan district attorney’s office enforced a subpoena on Trump’s accounting firm within hours of the Supreme Court’s ruling on Monday.

  • Golden Globes scandal: We should not allow awards show to continue if 'rigged,' says Color of Change president

    The L.A. Times’ recent bombshell investigation of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the non-profit organization that selects Golden Globe winners, revealed allegations of corruption.

  • Phone Records Prove House Sergeant-at-Arms DID Ignore Pleas for Backup: Capitol Police Chief

    Erin Schaff/ReutersThe acting chief of the U.S. Capitol Police just came with the receipts.Testifying before a House Appropriations subcommittee about the catastrophic breakdown that allowed thousands of MAGA rioters to breach the Capitol, Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman revealed that her predecessor called the House sergeant-at-arms, Paul Irving, at 12:58 p.m. to request the National Guard as rioters breaching the building and forced lawmakers into hiding.Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, who resigned after the riot, called Irving again seven minutes later, according to phone records pulled by Pittman—and then called him at least three more times until 1:45 p.m.“When there’s a breakdown you look for those commanders with boots on the ground to provide that instruction,” Pittman said. “That did not happen, primarily because those operational commanders at the time were so overwhelmed, they started to participate and assist the officers… versus providing that guidance and direction.”First Capitol Riot Hearing Only Raised More Questions About Jan. 6The receipts–which support the narrative that a series of unanswered calls, withheld information, and conflicting orders led to complete malfunction—directly contradicted Irving’s testimony.On Tuesday, Sund testified that he asked for National Guard backup just after 1 p.m. But Irving insisted that was wrong. He said he did not remember the conversation with Sund and claimed he didn’t get an official request until “shortly before 1:30 p.m.” Troops were not approved to help overwhelmed officers at the Capitol until 2:10 p.m.“Mr. Irving stated that he was concerned about the ‘optics’ of having the National Guard present and didn’t feel that the intelligence supported it,” Sund said Tuesday. Irving, who resigned in the wake of the riot, said that was “categorically false.”On Tuesday, Irving said that if Sund, Senate sergeant-at-arms Michael Stenger, or any other leaders concluded ahead of Jan. 6 that unarmed National Guardsmen were needed, he “would not have hesitated” to ensure the reinforcement was ready.Pittman’s testimony—and her insistence that Capitol Police did everything possible to contain the insurrection—was just the latest twist in a series of finger-pointing between the top law enforcers in charge of securing the Capitol. During hearings before lawmakers this week, officials have blamed one another for the widespread failures.One failure, Pittman conceded on Thursday, was that nobody in law enforcement knew the mob would be so violent.She told lawmakers that they were prepared for militia groups, white supremacists, and other extremists to be present, but the small organization was not prepared for thousands of “everyday” Americans “who took on a mob mentality.” (Acting D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee revealed on Tuesday that the FBI intel consisted merely of an email sent on Jan. 5.)Officials believe over 10,000 demonstrators were at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and that 800 breached the building. About 1,200 police officers responded, Pittman said.She also made the stunning admission that since Jan. 6, Capitol Police have maintained heightened security because they learned that militia groups have chatted about plans to “blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible” in connection with the State of the Union, which has no scheduled date yet. “We know that the insurrectionists that attacked the Capitol weren’t only interested in attacking members of Congress and officers. They wanted to send a symbolic message to the nation as [to] who was in charge of that legislative process,” Pittman said. On Tuesday, Irving insisted that Capitol Police were privy to intelligence provided by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security that “did not support” the likelihood of a coordinated assault at the Capitol.An NYPD Cop’s Road From Terror ‘Victim’ to Capitol Rioter“The department was not ignorant of intelligence indicating an attack of the size and scale we encountered on the sixth. There was no such intelligence,” Pittman said Thursday. “Although we knew the likelihood for violence by extremists, no credible threat indicated that tens of thousands would attack the U.S. Capitol. Nor did the intelligence received from the FBI or any other law enforcement partner indicate such a threat.”Pittman added that because officers at the Capitol were not prepared for a violent mob, lockdown procedure was not properly executed. She added that some officers were also not sure when to use lethal force, and that radio communications between law enforcers were not robust.Five individuals died during the violent riots. Four were pro-Trump protesters, including Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by a police officer after attempting to break into the Speaker’s Lobby. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died after allegedly clashing with rioters. In the days after the siege, at least two officers died by suicide.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The Latest: Lawmaker says Capitol police didn't grasp threat

    The lawmaker who's chair of a hearing on the Jan. 6 riot says the U.S. Capitol Police’s acting chief failed to understand the threat facing lawmakers that day. Pittman was serving then as assistant chief of protective and intelligence operations. Pittman has acknowledged that an FBI warning of violence sent the day before the riot was received by the Capitol Police but was never forwarded to her.

  • 8 actors with the most Golden Globes who don't deserve them all - sorry

    From Meryl Streep to Jennifer Lawrence, not every star who won more than once deserved every Golden Globe award they received.

  • The surprising real-life age differences between 14 famous movie pairs

    Some on-screen love interest age gaps are surprising, and other times, actors are almost the same age as their on-screen children.

  • AP PHOTOS: Migrants evade Libyan coast guard to reach Europe

    The February storm is unforgiving, violently shaking the humanitarian rescuers’ vessel as they try to revive a faulty engine and save African migrants drifting in the Mediterranean Sea after fleeing Libya on unseaworthy boats. Not only must they brave 70 kph (43 mph) winds and 4-meter (13-foot) waves, but also win the race against the Libyan coast guard, which has been trained and equipped by Europe to keep migrants away from its shores. In recent days, the Libyans had already thwarted eight rescue attempts by the Open Arms, a Spanish NGO vessel, harassing and threatening its crew in the international waters of the central Mediterranean where 160 people have died so far this year.