Ex-girlfriend and mother of officer-involved shooting suspect’s children speaks following his death

Action News Jax spoke with the ex-girlfriend of the suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting overnight Monday.

Randy Sharpe was shot by police after officers said he pointed a gun at them when confronted. It happened in a parking lot after police say Sharpe fired off a gun from a car after an argument with a woman he knew. His death is one of several Action News Jax has reported on this week in Jacksonville.

Sharpe’s ex-girlfriend and mother of his five children talked to Action News Jax about the last time she and her kids saw Sharpe. She said her children still haven’t been able to process the loss of their dad.

“He had took them to Chucky Cheese. It was the twins and his 3-year-old son Corbin. They did not know that was the last time that they would hug their dad,” she said. “It’s going to be a hole, a hole in their life, a hole in their heart, a hole everywhere forever.”

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s transparency page, there have been 12 shootings involving officers so far this year, killing 8 people. That already hits last year’s total with about three months still to go.

