Ex-Glastonbury man avoids prison for domestic violence, defrauding employer

Dec. 22—A former Glastonbury man who was accused of choking, raping, assaulting, and threatening to kill a woman — and accused in an unrelated case of defrauding at least $69,000 from the cellphone store he managed — emerged from the cases last week with five felony convictions but no immediate prison time.

Gonzalo Cisneros-Yanes, 29, who lived in Goodrich Road in Glastonbury and more recently listed a New Haven address, was put on domestic violence probation for five years, with the possibility of up to 10 years in prison if he violates release conditions, court records show. He was free on $875,000 bond while the cases were pending.

In the Hartford Superior Court plea bargain, Cisneros, as he is commonly known, was convicted in cases stemming from the violence against the woman of felony charges of first-degree strangulation and two counts of first-degree threatening, records show. He also was convicted in those cases of misdemeanor charges of second-degree unlawful restraint and two counts of third-degree assault.

In the case stemming from the fraud against the Sprint store at the Westfarms Mall, where he was once a manager, Cisneros was convicted of felony counts of third-degree larceny and third-degree identity theft, the records show.

He originally faced more serious charges, including first-degree sexual assault and first-degree larceny.

Cisneros entered all the pleas under the Alford doctrine, meaning that he didn't admit guilt but acknowledged that the prosecution's evidence was sufficient for a conviction at trial.

Judge Hope C. Seeley ordered Cisneros to participate in the Explore program, a 26-week domestic violence program designed to help offenders build positive interpersonal skills and understand the harmful effects of family violence on victims and children.

The judge also issued a standing criminal protective order requiring Cisneros to stay away from the domestic violence victim, and she ordered him to stay away from the victim's family as well.

State police learned of the domestic incidents when the victim called 911 from the back seat of Cisneros' pickup on Oct. 29, 2018, according to a report by Trooper Jacob P. LaRosa. Troopers stopped the truck on the Exit 45 off ramp, and arrested Cisneros.

The woman subsequently gave a statement to police saying she had told Cisneros the night before that she wanted to leave, at which point "he put his hands around my throat and started to squeeze really tight, and I felt a loss of breath."

She said they went to sleep that night but that the argument resumed the next day and eventually turned violent again, with Cisneros again choking her as she fought back.

Throughout the argument, she said, Cisneros had his gun on his waist, and she said he took it out, pointed it at her, and threatened to kill her and other people she loved if she didn't shut up. Fearing for her life, she said, she performed a sex act on Cisneros.

The woman said Cisneros later grabbed a gun as he shoved her out of the house, then punched her in the left cheek, leaving her so hurt and dazed that she couldn't get up right away. She said he pulled her by the wrist and hair and threw her into the front passenger side of the truck.

She said he assaulted her several times while driving and that he threatened to kill both of them. She said she eventually unbuckled her seatbelt, jumped into the back seat and called police.

