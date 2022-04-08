Former Goldman Banker Ng Is Found Guilty in 1MDB Fraud Scheme

Patricia Hurtado
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Roger Ng, the only Goldman Sachs banker to go to trial over the global 1MDB scandal, was found guilty for his role in the epic looting of the Malaysian fund.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Ng, 49, was convicted of all three counts in the case, including conspiring to violate U.S. anti-bribery laws and conspiring to launder money. He faces as many as 30 years in prison.

The verdict came after an eight-week federal trial in Brooklyn, New York, that featured startling confessions from Tim Leissner, Ng’s boss at the time. Leissner, who pleaded guilty, was the key witness against the former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker. On the stand, he admitted to telling a raft of personal and professional lies in the multibillion-dollar plunder of 1Malaysia Development Bhd., for which Goldman arranged a trio of bond deals.

It’s a hard-won victory for the U.S. in the aftermath of fraud surrounding the sovereign wealth fund, set up to help Malaysia’s people and economy but instead was used to line the pockets of government officials, bankers and intermediaries with an estimated $2.7 billion. Alleged mastermind Jho Low, who the U.S. says bribed government officials to win the business for Goldman -- and a $1.42 billion jackpot for himself -- remains at large. Proceeds from the scam were used on items including a $200 million super-yacht and to finance “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

The case was a black mark on Goldman. In 2020, a Goldman unit admitted it had conspired to violate U.S. anti-bribery laws, the first guilty plea ever for the firm, founded in 1869. The bank paid more than $2.9 billion, the largest U.S. penalty of its kind in U.S. history, and more than $5 billion globally for its role in the scheme.

Biggest Catch

Leissner, once Goldman’s Southeast Asia chairman, was the highest-ranking Goldman banker to plead guilty to the scheme to steal from 1MDB in return for more than $60 million in kickbacks. Ng was the firm’s former head of investment banking in Malaysia.

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, who prosecutors said pocketed $756 million, was sentenced to 12 years in prison after being convicted on corruption charges in Malaysia. He is free pending appeal.

Ng’s trial revealed new details of the scheme. Low hustled the stolen billions out of 1MDB immediately after each bond deal Goldman completed for the fund, according to testimony from prosecution witnesses. The FBI said those funds were then directed to co-conspirators. Among them were Najib and his stepson, who got $238 million, including $60 million he spent financing the film, according to the U.S. Jurors were shown how the scheme funded a $23 million pink diamond necklace for Najib’s wife, as well as more than $1 million in luxury handbags for her.

Central to the government’s case was an FBI chart showing that Leissner sent $35 million of the booty to a shell company controlled by Ng’s wife. The FBI said she later spent $300,000 on diamond jewelry and $20,000 on a gold hourglass.

Ng was charged with two counts of conspiring to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and one count of conspiring to commit money laundering.

Low’s Spending

The panel also heard testimony about Low’s lavish spending, including more than $3.6 million he dropped on a birthday bash in Las Vegas, which records show he paid “Wolf” star Leonardo DiCaprio $250,000 to attend. A casino employee testified that Low wagered almost $87 million at his resort and lost about $26 million at baccarat. Low’s partying eventually caught the attention of bankers and authorities.

Along the way, Leissner told the jurors he created phony email accounts in which he posed as his wife to talk to his girlfriend, bought his mistress a $10 million London home after she threatened to disclose the 1MDB fraud and was twice married to two women at the same time, both times forging divorce documents.

The U.S., which called 26 witnesses, argued that Ng and Leissner concealed the fraud from their superiors at Goldman, which made more than $600 million arranging the three 1MDB bond deals in 2012 and 2013. Goldman paid Leissner at least $12 million, while Ng got $3 million after two of the bond deals closed, the government said.

Leissner, who pleaded guilty in 2018, spent 10 days on the witness stand, more than five of them under withering cross-examination by defense lawyer Marc Agnifilo, who called him a “cunning liar.” In addition to his own kickbacks, Leissner testified, he paid Ng more than $35 million, which prosecutors said was laundered through a series of offshore entities.

‘Hero’ for Goldman

The former star Goldman banker told the jury that he and Ng attended a February 2012 meeting at Low’s London home in which he said the financier charted out which Malaysian and Abu Dhabi officials would receive bribes. Low told Ng and Leissner they would also be “taken care of,” Leissner testified. After the meeting, Leissner said, he was “motivated” because he wanted to be “a hero” for Goldman, and Ng was “happy he was going to be paid some money.”

On cross-examination, Agnifilo noted that Leissner first mentioned such a chart to the FBI in 2021, almost three years after he began talking to the bureau. The defense also cited a 2010 report that said Ng raised “red flags” and gave “negative feedback” about Low and said he didn’t find the financier’s claims about his wealth “credible.” Agnifilo argued that Leissner falsely implicated Ng and lied repeatedly to gain favor with prosecutors.

The defense called only a handful of witnesses -- notably Ng’s wife, Hwee Bin Lim. Lim testified that the $35 million infusion prosecutors called a kickback was for an unrelated transaction in China with Leissner’s former wife. The offshore entities were in Lim’s mother’s name, records show.

Prosecutors argued that emails linked to these accounts showed that while while Lim’s mother was the beneficial owner, Ng and his wife controlled the funds. Soon after investigations into 1MDB were launched in Malaysia and Singapore, Ng also deleted a series of email accounts he had used to communicate with Low and others involved in the scheme, according to the U.S.

The case is U.S. v. Low Taek Jho, 18-cr-538, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York (Brooklyn).

Read More

  • Ex-Goldman Banker Jury Asks for Wife’s Testimony in 1MDB Case

  • Goldman’s Most Notorious Banker Turns Star Witness in 1MDB Trial

  • After 1,000 Days, Goldman Banker to Stand Trial for 1MDB Scandal

(Updates with background from trial starting in 6th paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • CMPD chief: Officer shoots person at southwest Charlotte apartment complex

    A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer shot one person while responding to a 911 call that someone was chasing another person with a gun in southwest Charlotte Wednesday morning, according to Chief Johnny Jennings.

  • State investigates allegations of abuse of Afghan migrant children in Michigan

    The children were brought to Michigan as unaccompanied minors from Afghanistan who fled along with refugees after the Taliban seized power.

  • 2 Great Dividend Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $50 a Share

    A more expensive stock may have a higher dividend payout, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's a better dividend stock. If a lower-priced stock has a higher yield than the more expensive one, it can deliver more dividend income for the same dollar amount invested. Let's take a closer look at two high-yield dividend stocks that you can buy for under $50 per share.

  • Yahoo Finance LIVE - Apr 13 AM

    Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.

  • AB Volvo sets aside $423 million in provisions due to Russia-Ukraine war

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -AB Volvo expects its first-quarter operating income to take a hit from uncertainty caused by the Russia-Ukraine war and will set aside provisions worth 4 billion crowns ($423.2 million) to cover that, the Swedish truck maker said on Friday. Russia's six-week long incursion in Ukraine has seen more than 4 million people flee abroad, killed or injured thousands, turned cities into rubble and led to sweeping sanctions on its leaders and companies. "The Volvo Group has total assets of about 9 billion crowns related to Russia, of which about 6 billion crowns is cash items that could be materialized over the coming years," it said in a statement.

  • Gold flat as firmer dollar counters support from Ukraine crisis

    Gold prices remained trapped in a tight range on Friday as the dollar firmed on prospects of aggressive interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve, partially offsetting safe-haven demand fuelled by the lingering Russia-Ukraine conflict. Spot gold was subdued at $1,929.48 per ounce by 0318 GMT. "Gold has held up relatively well this week given the move higher by both U.S. yields and the U.S. dollar, we may be seeing some underlying haven and inflation hedging buying supporting the downside," said OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley.

  • Constellation Brands (STZ) Rises on Q4 Sales & Earnings Beat

    Constellation Brands' (STZ) Q4 results reflect continued strength in the beer business, aided by strong demand. Management issues an upbeat fiscal 2023 view.

  • FAMU law students react to Senate confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson

    FAMU law students react to Senate confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson

  • Goldman’s Hatzius Sees Chance Fed May Need to Hike Rates Past 4%

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve may need to raise interest rates “significantly” higher than it currently expects to cool an overheated U.S. economy, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chief Economist Jan Hatzius said.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Su

  • Gold is to be extracted from e-waste by The Royal Mint

    The Royal Mint is investing in a new market, recycling electronic waste into pure gold.

  • It’s Lights Out for Biogen’s Aduhelm. But There’s Some Hope for Other Alzheimer’s Drugs.

    A decision from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services effectively closed the door on the commercial future of Biogen’s Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm.

  • Woman, 50, dies in apparent ambush shooting Thursday night in Akron driveway

    A 50-year-old woman was found shot to death Thursday night in a vehicle parked in a driveway at a home in Akron's Kenmore neighborhood.

  • Oil Sheds Bulk of Invasion-Driven Gains on SPR Sales, Lockdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a back-to-back weekly retreat on plans for massive stockpile releases, a demand-sapping virus outbreak in top importer China and a hawkish turn from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply E

  • U.S. recession not imminent despite yield curve inversion, BlackRock executive says

    A U.S. recession is not imminent despite the inversion of a part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve which has been "artificially pressured" by some investors, BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, said in a note on Friday. The closely watched gap between two-year and 10-year yields, whose inversion has preceded past recessions, turned negative last week, fueling a debate on whether the signal presages a downturn this time around. “We do not see a recession occurring in the near-term,” said Gargi Chaudhuri, head of iShares Investment Strategy, Americas, at BlackRock.

  • Union claims Amazon illegally interfered in Alabama vote

    Yahoo Finance’s Max Zahn joins the Live show to discuss Amazon’s union battle as the e-commerce giant is being accused of interfering illegally in a recent union election.

  • Jet2’s Accelerating Summer Bookings Momentum: The London Rush

    (Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldJet2 Plc: The holiday company said its seats capacity for this summer is about 14% higher than in

  • Latin America Inflation Shocks Raise Prospect of More Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Latin America’s central bankers are facing renewed pressure to extend aggressive interest-rate hikes after consumer prices stormed past estimates across the region, driven by soaring costs of raw materials.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanct

  • JetBlue, Frontier battle for Spirit Airlines, but no deal is certain

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses the fight for Spirit Airlines considering JetBlue's takeover offer against Frontier.

  • Best Gold Mining Stocks To Buy Now

    Gold looks ready to get out of consolidation, which should provide support to gold mining stocks.

  • Is Trending Stock AT&T Inc. (T) a Buy Now?

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to AT&T (T). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.