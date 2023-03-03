Ex-Goldman Banker Ordered to Forfeit $43.7 Million Over 1MDB Bribery Fraud

(Bloomberg) -- Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker Tim Leissner, who pleaded guilty to participating in the massive 1MDB foreign bribery fraud, was ordered to forfeit $43.7 million in cash as well as all 3.3 million shares in fitness-drink company Celsius Holdings Inc.

Most Read from Bloomberg

US District Judge Margo Brodie, in Brooklyn, New York, on Friday ordered Leissner to surrender these assets as part of his earlier guilty plea to foreign bribery and money-laundering charges related to the 1MDB scandal.

Leissner has been free on $20 million bail since his arrest in June 2018. He pleaded guilty to foreign bribery and money-laundering charges related to the 1MDB scandal in August 2018 and was the government’s star witness against his former Goldman colleague, Roger Ng.

The judge’s order said the Celsius shares were being held at a JPMorgan Chase & Co. account in the name of Leissner’s former wife, Kimora Lee Simmons.

The forfeiture order comes the same day the government is set to issue a sentencing recommendation for Ng.

Ng, 51, the only Goldman employee to have gone to trial over the 1MDB scandal, was convicted by a federal jury in April of three felony counts, including conspiring to violate U.S. anti-bribery laws and conspiring to launder money. Brodie is scheduled to sentence Ng on March 9.

Ownership of the Celsius shares remains in dispute, — Ng sued Leissner in New York State Court last November, alleging his ex-boss cheated him out of his investment he argued was worth at least $130 million. Ng alleged that Leissner took his $1.25 million investment in Celsius originally in 2015 which has since grown enormously in value. That case is still pending.

Story continues

Brodie said Friday that anyone who asserts a legal interest in the Celsius shares may file a petition with the court. Marc Agnifilo, a lawyer for Ng, didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

The case is US v Leissner, 18-cr-439, US District Court for the Eastern District of New York (Brooklyn)

(Former colleague Ng argues Celsius shares were his)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.