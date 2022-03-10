Ex-Goldman Compliance Executive Says Ng `Advised Caution’ With Jho Low

(Bloomberg) -- A former compliance executive for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. told the jury in ex-Goldman banker Roger Ng’s bribery trial that Ng recommended Malaysian financier Jho Low as a private wealth client in 2009, but “advised caution.”

Most Read from Bloomberg

Patrick Kidney, testifying as a prosecution witness on Thursday, told the jury in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, that Ng advised Goldman compliance not to accept Low’s claims about the size and source of his wealth “at face value.”

Prosecutors showed the panel six months of compliance efforts to vet Low as a private wealth client. In the end, the bank rejected him in June 2010 after internal “red flag” reports.

Kidney said Goldman compliance met with Low several times between January and June 2010 and reported “negative feedback,” specifically that he couldn’t explain the source of his wealth and that he submitted letters of recommendation “of an authenticity that can’t be verified” and that “appeared to be written by the same person.”

Ng, 49, is fighting charges he conspired with Low, now a fugitive, and former Goldman banker Tim Leissner to siphon hundreds of millions of dollars from a trio of bond deals for the Malaysian wealth fund 1MDB arranged by Goldman and got millions of dollars in kickbacks along the way.

The case is U.S. v. Low Taek Jho, 18-cr-538, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York (Brooklyn).

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.