Ex-Goldman Executive's Hedge Fund Purges All Cash Tied to Russians

Nishant Kumar
·2 min read
(Bloomberg) -- Ed Eisler’s hedge fund has returned all Russia-linked cash as the investment firm distances itself from sanctioned companies or individuals after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The fund’s board decided Thursday to redeem all capital affected by sanctions imposed by the U.S., European Union or U.K., according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg. As a result, Eisler Capital no longer has direct or indirect exposure to Russian capital in any of its funds.

“The redemption has been conducted in a swift and orderly manner,” the London-based investment firm told its staff. “Eisler Capital will continue to maintain the highest standards in meeting its legal, regulatory, and fiduciary responsibilities.”

Read more: Eisler Hedge Fund Faces Investor Scrutiny of Russia-Linked Cash

Eisler, 52, a former co-head of trading at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., started his hedge fund about seven years ago with money that included his own and more than $100 million from LetterOne Holdings, an entity linked to Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman, people familiar with the matter said last week. That money became the subject of questions from other fund investors, uneasy at finding themselves bedfellows with a company founded by a man sanctioned by the EU.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, no investing entity was sanctioned at the time of their investment in the funds” and all investors underwent all checks prior to investment, the firm said in the memo.

A spokesman for Eisler Capital declined to comment.

Eisler is among the first hedge funds to get rid of capital linked to Russia following its Feb. 24 invasion and subsequent sanctions designed to financially isolate the country. It’s not clear how much money has been returned. The firm, which launched in 2015, managed roughly $4.3 billion at the start of this year.

None of the sanctioned entities ever had an economic stake in Eisler Capital, and its funds’ exposure to Russian and Belarusian assets is negligible, according to the memo.

Fridman, 57, founded LetterOne in 2013 alongside fellow billionaire Petr Aven. Both stepped down from the board after they were sanctioned by the EU. A representative for LetterOne said last week that the firm isn’t impacted by the sanctions and that neither of the men has control of the business.

Eisler runs two hedge funds and is in the process of starting a third money pool. His flagship multi-strategy fund has gained 3.8% so far this year.

(Updates with comment in the fifth paragraph)

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Two Russian members of the supervisory board of Dutch luxury yacht maker Heesen Yachts stepped down on Wednesday, the company said, citing "developments of the current international situation in Ukraine." Heesen, one of four major luxury yacht makers in the Netherlands, is owned by Morcell Ltd. of Cyprus, the investment vehicle of billionaire Lukoil president Vagit Alekperov, though its managers are Dutch. Neither Alekperov nor the resigning board members are on international sanctions lists, though trading in Lukoil shares has been suspended.