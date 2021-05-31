Ex-Goldman’s Kathy Matsui Starts ESG Venture Capital Fund
(Bloomberg) -- Kathy Matsui, former vice chair of Goldman Sachs Japan, launched a venture capital fund to help startups enhance environmental, social and governance values.
MPower Partners Fund will focus on investing in growth- to late-stage Japanese startups, with the rest going into earlier-stage firms overseas in areas like healthcare, fintech and sustainability, according to a statement Monday. The fund’s investors so far include Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co., Sompo Holdings and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, and it aims to attract $150 million in capital commitments.
Matsui retired at the end of last year from Goldman Sachs, where she was known for her so-called womenomics research that influenced government policy on female labor participation.
Matsui is a general partner in the fund, along with Yumiko Murakami, a former head of the OECD Tokyo Centre who spent 20 years working for Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse, and Miwa Seki, who teaches at a university after a career in portfolio management and investment banking. Eriko Suzuki, who has worked for Morgan Stanley and UBS Securities, serves as managing director.
