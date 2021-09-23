Ex-Goldman, Morgan Stanley Execs Join Crypto Unicorn

Zheping Huang
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A group of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley executives have joined a crypto-trading platform started by their peers, part of a growing cohort of Wall Street veterans betting on the volatile world of digital assets.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Amber Group has appointed former Goldman Sachs partner Dimitrios Kavvathas as Chief Strategy Officer, and ex-Morgan Stanley managing director Todd Miller as Chief Operating Officer for the Americas. Sotirios Kavvathas, a younger brother of Dimitrios who held leadership roles at auditor BDO and Royal Bank of Scotland, will serve as the operations chief for Europe, the Hong Kong-based startup said in a statement Friday. It also added three regional directors for Europe, all of whom hail from the finance industry.

Amber, founded in 2018 by five Morgan Stanley traders, belongs to a crop of fledging firms developing financial services -- from over-the-counter trading to derivatives and structured products -- for professional crypto traders and investors. In June, the firm raised $100 million from investors including DCM Ventures and Tiger Global Management, boosting its valuation to $1 billion.

The startup added 250 employees in the past eight months, bringing its global headcount to nearly 450, Chief Executive Officer Michael Wu said in the statement. The new hires will help the firm formulate its global strategy and engage with regulators and institutional clients.

Kavvathas, Amber’s new CSO, was among Goldman Sachs executives charged by the Malaysian government in 2019 during the 1MDB scandal. After the case was settled last year, all proceedings against him arising from his former role at the bank’s Asia division had been discontinued and no further action will be taken, an Amber spokesperson said.

Amber manages about $1.5 billion of trading capital and expects revenue to surge tenfold to $500 million this year, co-founder Wu said in an interview in June.

Read more: Ex-Morgan Stanley Traders Turn Crypto Startup Into Unicorn

(Corrects the relationship between Sotirios Kavvathas and Dimitrios Kavvathas in story originally published Sept. 17, after the company amended its earlier comments.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hardly Evergrande: China's economy seen needing more support as curbs on property and tech take toll

    More policy support for China's economy, including boosts to banks' lending power, is likely in coming months, some analysts say, to dispel gloom cast by property cooling measures, a burst of regulatory vigour, and China Evergrande Group's woes. "China's property sector and overall economy will slow notably, credit risks will rise further and there is an increasing need for Beijing to step up its policy support," Nomura analysts wrote this week, as fears of a default by China's second-largest property developer rocked global markets.

  • Crypto asset management platform Cobo bags $40M Series B

    Cobo, a Singapore-based crypto asset management platform, raised a $40 million Series B to accelerate the development of decentralized finance as a service (DFaaS). The round was co-led by DST Global, A&T Capital and IMO Ventures. Amid the growing interest for cryptocurrencies among Asian investors, institutional investors and retail investors are seeking diversification options to hedge against inflation and other risks, the company said in its statement.

  • Ex-Hedge Fund Manager’s Startup Hits $2 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Advance Intelligence Group, a technology startup led by former hedge fund manager Jefferson Chen, topped $2 billion in valuation after raising more than $400 million from investors led by SoftBank Vision Fund II and Warburg Pincus.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis

  • Didi Stock Rebounds After Denial of Rumors That Co-Founder Plans to Leave

    The president of the Chinese company expected the government to take control of the ride-hailing group and install new leaders, a report said Monday.

  • Stocks Rise at Traders Mull Fed Taper, Evergrande: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks edged up Thursday as traders weighed the prospect of a reduction in Federal Reserve stimulus as early as November and China Evergrande Group’s unfolding debt issues. Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoMerkel’s Legacy Come

  • Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Trader Reaction to $4.867 – $4.649 Will Set Near-Term Tone

    U.S. firms are selling LNG where they can generate the most profit, but that may not be the best thing to do with U.S. supplies at low levels.

  • China Evergrande chairman says to ensure home deliveries and wealth products redemption

    Cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group said it held an internal meeting late on Wednesday night, in which its chairman urged company executives to ensure the quality delivery of properties and redemption of wealth management products. There is mounting political pressure on the company to act as homebuyers and retail investors grow increasingly angry of having sunk their savings in the properties and wealth management products of highly indebted Evergrande. With $305 billion in liabilities, Evergrande is struggling to meet its debt obligations and investors worry that the rot could spread to creditors including banks in China and abroad.

  • Peyton Manning is making cold calls to Indy liquor stores to put his bourbon on shelves

    "I do at least kind of get a response and call back. But the bourbon has to do it after that. It has to be good," Peyton Manning said.

  • How Tarek El Moussa Really Feels About Christina Haack's Engagement to Joshua Hall

    After Christina Haack announced her engagement to Joshua Hall, a source tells E! News how Tarek El Moussa feels about the big step for the couple of less than a year.

  • Coinbase’s Choi Calls for ‘Common Sense’ in Crypto Regulation

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc., operator of a digital-currency exchange that has faced scrutiny from U.S. regulators, called for rulemakers to provide an “even playing field” for all financial firms.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoMerkel’s L

  • Invesco Taps Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital for Crypto ETF Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Invesco Ltd. is doubling-down on its push to become a pioneer in the yet-to-launch crypto exchange-traded fund universe.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’The fourth-largest U.S.

  • Major Evergrande Backer Chinese Estates May Sell Its Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd. sold shares in China Evergrande Group and said it may exit all its holdings, a major withdrawal of support from one of the embattled developer’s long-time backers.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoMerkel

  • U.S. Bancorp Joins Finance Merger Wave With $8 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Bancorp ended years of speculation with its $8 billion acquisition of MUFG Union Bank NA, joining the wave of consolidation sweeping U.S. regional banks.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Be

  • Robinhood will start testing crypto wallets next month

    Robinhood is finally preparing to test cryptocurrency wallets.

  • Biden Will See Macron After Submarine Spat; Kerry Heads to Paris

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden plans to meet in person with French President Emmanuel Macron in October, seeking to mend ties after a U.S. nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that outraged officials in Paris.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economi

  • Top Tech Stocks for October 2021

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    One is a sleepy stock and the other is volatile, but both are part of the never-sell portion of my portfolio.

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • This Cathie Wood Stock Looks Unstoppable

    It sometimes pays to follow the portfolio decisions of prominent investors, like this one involving a burgeoning digital-payments business.