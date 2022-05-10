Ex-Goldman Partner’s Testimony Sought in Investor Suit Over 1MDB

Peter Blumberg
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. investors are seeking sworn testimony from a former partner at the bank as part of a class action lawsuit accusing the bank and its top management of making misleading statements about the 1MDB scandal.

Toby Watson played “an integral role” in structuring bond deals for the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund, plaintiffs led by Swedish pension fund Sjunde AP-Fonden told a Manhattan federal judge in a court filing. Watson was a managing director in the bank’s Hong Kong office at the time, according to the filing.

The investors are also seeking to question another former banker, Cyrus Shey, and a member of the bank’s compliance team, Patrick Kidney. All three now live in the U.K. and the shareholders are asking the court to request the assistance of British authorities in obtaining their testimony.

The shareholders said the three have information that’s important to the lawsuit’s central claim that Goldman misled investors about its involvement with 1MDB and Jho Low, the financier who allegedly masterminded the looting of billions of dollars from the fund.

In particular, the three have knowledge about the bank’s dealings with Low and its work on three bond deals at the center of the corruption scandal, according to the filing.

Questioning of the three men “will seek to uncover information regarding red flags that arose during the bond approval process and the due diligence practices and procedures employed” by the committees on which they served, the investors said.

Kidney, who was part of the bank’s anti-money laundering team in London, testified as to warning signs about Low’s background in the case of the only Goldman Sachs banker to go to trial over 1MDB. Roger Ng was convicted by a jury in April. Ng’s former boss, Tim Leissner, pleaded guilty and was the government’s star witness at the trial.

Leissner testified that Watson and other senior Goldman staff were aware of Low’s involvement with the bond deals.

In 2020, a Goldman unit admitted it had conspired to violate U.S. anti-bribery laws, the first guilty plea ever for the firm, founded in 1869. The bank paid more than $2.9 billion, the largest penalty of its kind in U.S. history, and more than $5 billion globally for its role in the scheme. Low is a fugitive.

The 2018 shareholder suit names former Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein and former Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn as defendants along with the bank itself.

How Malaysia’s 1MDB Scandal Shook the Financial World: QuickTake

The case is Plaut v. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., 18-cv-12084, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

