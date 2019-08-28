An ex-Googler says the company's top lawyer had a child with her while he was married and then cut her off as part of a toxic culture she says protects 'elite men' (GOOG, GOOGL)

Getty / Alexander Hassenstein





Jennifer Blakely, a former Google employee, published a Medium post on Wednesday in which she described her relationship with Alphabet's chief counsel, David Drummond.

In the post, titled "My Time at Google and After," Blakely described their extramarital affair and shed new light on what she called an "abuse of power" that she said ran rampant among some of the company's top leaders.

"I lived through it first hand and I believe a company's culture, its behavioral patterns, start at the top," Blakely wrote.

Read Jennifer Blakely's full letter here.

A former Google employee has published an unvarnished account detailing a relationship with the company's top legal executive, alleging that David Drummond fathered a son with her while he was married and abused her emotionally, in a scathing critique of what she calls an "oppressive and entitled" company culture that protects Google's "elite men."

Jennifer Blakely, who said she worked as a manager in Google's legal department beginning in 2001, detailed her experience in a blog post on Wednesday titled "My Time at Google and After."

"I lived through it first hand and I believe a company's culture, its behavioral patterns, start at the top," she wrote.

Blakely's post provides a detailed firsthand account of allegations detailed in a bombshell New York Times piece from last October that explained her relationship with Drummond and described the company as giving multimillion-dollar payouts to departing executives accused of sexual harassment.

Google did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for a comment on the matter.

Google has been rocked by numerous allegations of sexual misconduct and inappropriate relationships among its top male executives. Last year, employees at Google's offices around the world staged a walkout to protest the company's handling of harassment reports.

In an email to employees responding to the Times article, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that 48 employees had been fired as a result of sexual-harassment claims over the past two years, 13 of whom were senior managers or held more senior posts.

'Don't expect me back. I'm never coming back.'

Blakely said her relationship with Drummond started in 2004 when the two worked in the company's legal department. She said Drummond was still married at the time but was estranged from his wife. The two had a child together in 2007.

By that time, Google had banned relationships between those in a "direct-reporting line," and because Drummond was chief counsel (i.e., head of the legal department) their relationship violated company policy. Blakely was asked by human resources to move to the sales team, an area where she recalled having no experience.

Blakely said she struggled in her new role, became depressed, and eventually decided to leave the company, confident that Drummond, who at that point had moved in with her and their son, would "protect us."

But by October 2008, Blakely said, things changed.

One night, after having to leave a dinner party early to attend to their sick son, Blakely said, she received a text from Drummond that said: "Don't expect me back. I'm never coming back."

Blakely said that indeed, Drummond never came back.

Since then, Blakely said the past 11 years had been filled with custody battles and Drummond dealing with the situation "exclusively on his terms."

"If I objected to his terms, if I didn't 'play ball,' he would punish me by punishing our son," Blakely wrote. "Months or years would go by where he wouldn't see him or respond to my calls or texts with updates and pictures of him or even ask how he was doing."

On one occasion, Blakely said, Drummond came to visit their son and while doing so showed her a Daily Mail article detailing the open marriage and affairs with younger women of Eric Schmidt, then Google's executive chairman.

