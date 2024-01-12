Ex-GOP Lawmaker Sums Up Jim Jordan And His Allies In Just 4 Words

Former Rep. David Jolly (R-Fla.) didn’t need to say much to summarize his thoughts on his former House GOP colleagues.

The lawmaker-turned-political commentator spoke to MSNBC’s Joy Reid on Thursday about the party’s moves this week to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a subpoena.

As Reid pointed out, multiple GOP lawmakers ignored congressional subpoenas during the Jan. 6 investigation, including Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who chairs the House Judiciary Committee. They faced little consequences for doing so.

The judiciary and oversight committees approved contempt resolutions against Biden Wednesday, setting up an eventual vote on the chamber floor.

“How can you say ... we want you to comply with our subpoenas, when we ourselves don’t comply with subpoenas?” Reid asked.

“It’s the Republicans,” Jolly replied, adding: “Hypocrisy is their currency.”

Hunter Biden showed up unexpectedly to Wednesday’s Oversight Committee hearing, effectively highlighting that he had previously offered to comply with the subpoena to testify — but only if he could do so publicly. Republicans had declined the offer.

Watch MSNBC’s analysis below.

