Ex-GOP student leader's links to Jan. 6 Capitol riot and a neo-Nazi web site

The young man is seen running with the crowd of Trump supporters toward the U.S. Capitol early in the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021. He wears a thigh-length dark blue coat, his face almost fully covered with a mask. The bill of an off-white baseball cap pokes out of the hood of his gray sweatshirt.

At 2:35 p.m. and 20 seconds, a security camera inside the Capitol captures the man as he steps across the threshold of the west door of the upper west terrace, holding up his phone, apparently capturing the moment himself. Immediately behind him is the far-right internet personality “Baked Alaska.”

For a few seconds, his distinctive pink Adidas Continental 80 sneakers are visible.

The security footage is among videos released during the trial of another Jan. 6 participant, a member of the Proud Boys prosecuted for seditious conspiracy. In it, and in other photos from the day, his face remains partly concealed behind the mask.

But all signs point to Oliver Krvaric, a young Republican star and scion of a powerful GOP family from San Diego. Krvaric is most notable for his job at the time of the riot.

A USA TODAY review of arrests concluded Krvaric would be the first full-time employee of the Trump administration identified entering the Capitol in the insurrection. On Jan. 6, 2021, Krvaric was working for the Office of Personnel Management on a short-lived Trump executive order that sought to rid federal agencies of certain diversity and inclusion training.

By then, the 22-year-old had built a public persona as an up-and-coming student GOP leader. Even earlier than that, his name had been used to create an identity on a site for white supremacists.

Asked whether he was at the Jan. 6 riot, Krvaric initially told USA TODAY he was not. Pressed about the photos that online researchers say show him that day, Krvaric acknowledged he attended former President Donald Trump’s speech, but said he didn’t go inside the Capitol. Asked about images that appear to show him inside the Capitol, he then said he didn’t remember whether he went inside. Sent copies and links to the footage, he stopped responding.

As for the online persona, an email address in Krvaric’s first and middle names was used in 2016 to create a profile on a neo-Nazi website. That user praised Adolf Hitler, backed deportation of non-white people and expressed disgust of the LGBTQ+ population.

Kvaric said he did not recall the posts. He did not deny making them, and said he did “not particularly” recognize the email address behind them.

“I don’t know if that’s long in the past, or — I wouldn’t recognize anything,” Krvaric said about the posts, which appeared on the now-defunct white supremacist forum “Iron March.” “I just don’t have a recollection.”

Oliver Krvaric, as president of his university's College Republicans, penned a letter to President Trump asking him to cancel all temporary worker visas for foreign nationals. The publicity led to interviews including with then-Fox host Tucker Carlson.

Krvaric led the College Republicans while at San Diego State University. In a 2020 opinion column in the San Diego Union Tribune, he penned a portentous message:“The temporary upheaval that consumed the Republican Party up through the early months of the new administration is nothing like what’s coming should President Trump lose re-election in November.”

The following January brought the insurrection. Since then, more than 1,000 people have been charged for crimes ranging from simply entering the building to seditious conspiracy. But as the third anniversary approaches, hundreds of other participants who may be identifiable in photos and videos remain free.

Online sleuths used high-tech facial recognition software to try matching photos of Krvaric to photos from Jan. 6. That technology pointed toward the man in the blue coat.

But other evidence also places Krvaric on the streets of the capital that day.

Krvaric was working in D.C. at the time, and acknowledges being at Trump’s rally on Jan 6., Others close to him had also heard he was involved in the insurrection, including two former colleagues who told USA TODAY they heard Krvaric’s younger brother bragging about Krvaric storming the Capitol. One of the former colleagues reviewed the photos from the day for USA TODAY and identified the man in the mask as Krvaric.

The man in the blue coat was also photographed waving a flag connected to a far-right group Krvaric has been photographed with in the past.

And then there are the distinctive shoes. A year and a half before the Jan. 6 insurrection, Krvaric appeared in photographs from a San Diego Republican Party event. On his feet in those photos: Adidas Continental 80s. Color: pink.

At the insurrection

A spokesman for the Office of Personnel Management, which serves as a sort of human resources department for federal agencies, confirmed that Oliver Krvaric was employed by the department as a “confidential assistant” from November 2020 to January 2021.

Krvaric also lists his work for the Trump administration on his LinkedIn page. He now works for a security firm, and his LinkedIn page says he’s looking for political work.

In his interview with USA TODAY, where he acknowledged being in Washington on Jan. 6, he initially said he was at work that day, not at the Capitol.

Only after being asked about the photographs of the man in the blue coat in the crowd, holding a Trump flag and a blue “America First” flag connected to the far-right extremist “Groyper” movement, did Krvaric acknowledge he was on the streets of the capital that day. He said he attended Trump’s now-infamous speech at the Ellipse, where the former President called on protestors to march to where the votes from the 2020 election were being certified.

“I was not in the Capitol. I did not go into any offices, I didn’t wander the halls,” he said. “I was not in the premises.”

Then asked if that meant he truly never crossed the threshold of the building, he said, “What do you mean by ‘the threshold’?”

Told of the surveillance video from inside the Capitol, Krvaric said: “I don’t know about that, I’d have to see it.” USA TODAY sent him a text message with a link to that footage in early December. He has not responded.

Security footage from the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 shows a man in a blue coat and hooded sweatshirt entering the building at the same time as a high-profile livestreamer.

In the footage, the man in the blue coat walks down a corridor toward a second door, looks inside and nods his head enthusiastically, before retracing his steps. As he heads toward an exterior door, a camera catches him in full frame: ball cap, blue coat and pink Adidas shoes.

It’s unknown whether he went elsewhere in the Capitol. Mere presence inside the building has been enough for a charge in other cases. Among the 1,000-plus people charged for events that day, one of the most common charges is “entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds.”

Capitol security footage from Jan. 6. This angle shows the man in the blue coat, who is also wearing pink shoes, turn around and walk back down the corridor.

Anthime Gionet, the far-right extremist influencer known as “Baked Alaska,” who livestreamed video online as he walked into the Capitol at the same time, was charged with knowingly entering and remaining on restricted grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct. In January he was sentenced to two months in prison and ordered to pay $2,500. Other rioters who committed vandalism and violence have been sentenced to harsher sentences.

The idea that Krvaric participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol raid has circulated in political circles in his hometown.

Two former colleagues of Oliver Krvaric told USA TODAY Krvaric’s younger brother, Victor, bragged to them that Oliver had entered the Capitol on Jan. 6. Two other former colleagues said they heard this rumor from people Victor told. All four sources asked not to be identified because they still work in local politics.

Victor Krvaric declined comment for this story.

One of Oliver Krvaric’s former colleagues said she was concerned enough to alert the FBI in late 2021. She’s the one who was shown the footage of the man in the blue coat and commented that it showed Krvaric’s “very distinctive face” – which is long, with close-set eyes.

“Oh yes that’s him,” she wrote in a message.

The FBI, asked whether it had received a tip or was investigating Krvaric, declined to comment.

The man in the security footage is not apparently included on current FBI “wanted” lists. However, as USA TODAY reported earlier this year, even among those whose faces have been published on FBI lists, many have yet to be charged. A USA TODAY report in March identified two such people; the FBI arrested them in August and November – nearly three years after the insurrection.

House speaker Mike Johnson has promised to release tens of thousands of hours of security footage from the Capitol in the coming months.

Research about Krvaric was first provided to USA TODAY by a member of the Sedition Hunters, a group of volunteer sleuths who have used facial recognition and other research to identify hundreds of people who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Kevin Bowyer, a computer science professor and expert on facial recognition, said because the man in the blue coat’s full face isn’t seen in footage and photographs, any facial recognition match is a starting point for further research.

USA TODAY reviewed the surveillance videos, photos from outside the Capitol, social media photos identifying Krvaric, and the leaked online data and public records that linked him to the email address for the profile that made the white-supremacist online posts.

Working for the federal government

The list of people already charged or convicted for activity inside the Capitol that day includes numerous active-duty military members, and at least one political appointee, but does not so far appear to include regular federal employees.

The details of Krvaric’s work as a federal employee aren’t clear. The spokesman wouldn’t discuss his work at the federal agency beyond confirming dates of employment. Kravic’s LinkedIn page says he was hired by the OPM “for immediate assistance with enforcement and implementation of Executive Order 13950.”

That order, signed by Trump on Sept. 22, 2020, purports to “promote unity in the Federal workforce, and to combat offensive and anti-American race and sex stereotyping and scapegoating.”

At the time, a national debate was raging over the teaching of so-called “Critical Race Theory” in schools, colleges and places of work, and this order was widely seen as Trump’s contribution to the pushback. President Joe Biden revoked the order the day he was inaugurated.

For Krvaric, the brief stint working in Washington perhaps couldn’t have been a better fit with his own worldview. It also aligned with a profile that had been created, years earlier, on the notorious neo-Nazi forum “Iron March.”

Posts on a neo-Nazi forum

On Sept. 12, 2016, a new user posted on Iron March. The newcomer used the handle “NeoSvensk.” “Svensk” means “Swedish” in the Swedish language. Tony Krvaric, Oliver’s father, emigrated to the United States from Sweden.

Three years after the post appeared, Iron March was hacked and the site’s data was posted online for all to see. The data reveals that the NeoSvensk account was created by someone using an email address that begins “OllyIvan.” Ivan is Oliver Krvarik’s middle name. The IP address connected to the account was geo-located in San Diego.

The username NeoSvensk was also used to create an account on the instant messaging app Kik. That account’s profile picture is a stylized photograph resembling Krvaric.

In Iron March posts obtained by USA TODAY, NeoSvensk – applying to join the forum and meet like-minded white supremacists – bragged of his Swedish ancestry. He talked openly of his admiration for Hitler and fascism and his disdain for multiculturalism, and used a derisive term for gay men, whom he described as “utterly revolting.”

Other details from those accounts all show alignment between Oliver Krvarik and the person writing as NeoSvensk: The poster said he was 18 — Krvaric’s age in September 2016; that he was attending university and living in California — Krvaric lived in San Diego at the time and graduated from high school that spring; and that he has a grandmother in Malmö, Sweden — where Krvaric’s father grew up.

“I understand working from within the current system is frowned upon but it’s the only way I know,” the NeoSvensk account wrote.

Five years later, Oliver Krvaric was working inside the federal government.

Asked about the posts on Iron March, Krvaric said he didn’t recall making them. But when he was asked directly if he recognized the “OllyIvan” email address used to create the online accounts, Krvaric said, “Not particularly.”

At San Diego State University, where he was the president of the College Republicans, Krvaric was instrumental in pushing the group to become more conservative.

“In order to mobilize and win the trust of their voters, Republican candidates must increasingly demonstrate their commitment to ‘MAGA,’” he wrote in a July 2020 opinion column in the San Diego Union Tribune.

The same year, Krvaric’s SDSU College Republicans penned a letter to President Trump asking him to cancel all temporary worker visas for foreign nationals. The controversial letter earned Krvaric an interview on Tucker Carlson Tonight and on a local news station.

When Carlson asked Krvaric what he thought about the H1-B visa program, which allows foreign nationals to work in the United States, Krvaric responded:

“Personally, I think it’s unconscionable … American patriots, going back to the 1990s and even further on, have repeatedly sounded the alarm on the guest worker abuse that’s displacing American workers.”

On Iron March, NeoSvensk had discussed immigration in other terms, expressing a particular admiration for the British fascist Oswald Mosley.

“[T]he accomplishments of white Europeans and their frequency vastly and significantly outweighs anything ever produced or built by those of any other race or continent,” a typical post reads. “I have no qualms with forcibly deporting and repatriating all non-whites from Sweden,” adds another post.

In interviews with USA TODAY, Krvaric stressed his conservative values and doubled down on his support for former president Trump. He disputed the categorization of his politics as “extremist.”

“The left will consider any conservative platform not entirely focused on lukewarm fiscal policy to be extreme,” he wrote by email. “They would prefer the GOP to be a defanged party.”

A family history

Tony Krvaric, patriarch of the Krvaric family, has been well-known in political circles in California for decades. While he no longer heads the local GOP, the elder Krvaric retains political power behind-the-scenes, said Larry Remer, a political consultant based in San Diego.

“He’s still a player in Republican politics,” Remer said. “He’s one of the local wise men of the Republican party.”

In 2020, an old animated video surfaced of the then-chairman of the San Diego Republican Party. The video, produced decades earlier, features photographs of Hitler doing a Nazi salute and swastikas, interspersed with photos of a young Tony Krvaric wearing dark sunglasses. It also depicts one man with a swastika drawn on his neck.

The elder Krvaric did not respond to phone calls and text messages from USA TODAY requesting an interview, but he condemned the video in an August 2020 interview with the San Diego Union Tribune, and said it was created as part of a smear campaign against him.

"Of course it's in bad taste and it's offensive," he told the newspaper. "All those things go without saying."

Last year, Victor Krvaric, Oliver’s younger brother who was a Marine reservist and now works for the family investment business, was investigated by the Marine Corps for alleged ties to white supremacist groups including the extremist Texas-based group Patriot Front.

Krvaric was separated from the Corps in May 2022, a Corps spokesman told USA TODAY.

According to copies of Patriot Front’s online chats, which were leaked online by the journalism collective Unicorn Riot, Victor Krvaric allegedly told a recruiter for the group that he was introduced to right-wing literature by his older brother.

On one topic, however, Oliver and Victor's father, Tony Krvaric, has made a public comment: On Jan. 7, 2021, he retweeted a tweet from USA TODAY calling for help identifying people who broke into the Capitol the day before. He added a caption:

“I’m 100% on board with prosecuting everyone who broke the law yesterday.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ex-GOP student leader Oliver Krvaric on role at the Capitol Jan. 6