Ex-Gov. Snyder's dismissal motion to be decided in coming days

Mar. 9—Judge William Crawford said Tuesday he plans to decide within seven days whether to allow misdemeanor charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder to be tried in Genesee County.

Brian Lennon, the former Republican governor's attorney, said during a Tuesday hearing that Attorney General Dana Nessel's office hadn't established Genesee County as the proper venue. Lennon has argued that the charges, which focus on the Flint water crisis, should be dismissed because the alleged acts of wrongdoing occurred in Ingham County, where Snyder's executive office was located.

Snyder is facing two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty. Each charge carries a penalty of one year behind bars and a fine of up to $1,000.

Genesee County Circuit Judge David Newblatt, who served as a one-judge grand jury, "made an error" in allowing charges against Snyder and others to be filed in the county, Lennon said Tuesday.

"His ruling is not sacrosanct," Snyder's attorney said.

But Bryant Osikowicz, Michigan assistant attorney general, countered that Lennon's arguments were premature. When the grand jury's records are released, questions about the venue would be answered, Osikowicz said.

Appearing to agree with some of Osikowicz's arguments, Crawford said disputes over venue usually happen in front of a jury, instead of during the pretrial portion of litigation.

The facts behind the charges against Snyder aren't available publicly, the 67th District Court judge noted before vowing to have a decision within seven days.

Newblatt authorized a combined 41 charges against nine individuals in connection to the Flint water crisis as part of an investigation by Nessel's office. The charges were publicly announced on Jan. 14.

One of the counts of willful neglect of duty against the former governor says Snyder failed to declare a state of emergency or disaster, although he was notified of a threat of an emergency or disaster in Flint. Snyder did eventually declare a state of emergency in January 2016 — three months after he had Flint shift its water source back to Detroit's regional water system.

The other count says Snyder failed to inquire into "the performance, condition and administration" of officers whom he appointed and was required to supervise under the state constitution. Legal experts say this likely refers to the state-appointed emergency managers who were in place in Flint and working under Snyder. Two of them also face charges.

