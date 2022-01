NextShark

An Asian business owner in Las Vegas reportedly wound up in a hospital bed with no recollection of prior events after falling victim to an unprovoked attack in his shop last week. “The next thing he remembered is laying face down, his hand still in his right pocket where the firearm was,” said Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney Mike Dickerson, who described the attack as “motivated by racism,” according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. After the attack, the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Anthony Joseph Dishari, allegedly returned to the shop, where he then demanded water from the people he’d been calling racial slurs “all night”.